Commerce Bancshares Inc. Q4 income drops in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $114.91 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $129.89 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $355.36 million from $344.88 million last year.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $114.91 Mln. vs. $129.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.94 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.94 -Revenue (Q4): $355.36 Mln vs. $344.88 Mln last year.

