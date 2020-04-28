Commerce Bancshares Inc. Q1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) released earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $49.61 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $94.89 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $324.73 million, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $49.61 Mln. vs. $94.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q1): $324.73 Mln vs. $324.73 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.