Markets
CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Inc. Q1 Profit Declines

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) released earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $49.61 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $94.89 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $324.73 million, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $49.61 Mln. vs. $94.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q1): $324.73 Mln vs. $324.73 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CBSH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular