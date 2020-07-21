Markets
CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Inc. Profit Drops In Q2

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $37.61 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $105.72 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.4% to $320.57 million from $338.89 million last year.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $37.61 Mln. vs. $105.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.34 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q2): $320.57 Mln vs. $338.89 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CBSH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular