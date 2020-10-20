Commerce Bancshares Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $124.98 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $106.99 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $345.53 million from $336.26 million last year.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $124.98 Mln. vs. $106.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.11 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q3): $345.53 Mln vs. $336.26 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.