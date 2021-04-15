Commerce Bancshares Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $130.97 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $49.61 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $341.79 million from $324.73 million last year.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $130.97 Mln. vs. $49.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.11 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q1): $341.79 Mln vs. $324.73 Mln last year.

