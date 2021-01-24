Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Just Missed Revenue By 13%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

The yearly results for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. It looks to have been a bit of a mixed result. While revenues of US$1.2b fell 13% short of what the analysts had predicted, statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.91 exceeded expectations by 4.4%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:CBSH Earnings and Revenue Growth January 24th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Commerce Bancshares' seven analysts is for revenues of US$1.38b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 17% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 32% to US$3.56. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.37b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.36 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$66.50, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Commerce Bancshares analyst has a price target of US$74.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$53.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Commerce Bancshares' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Commerce Bancshares' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 17% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.6% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Commerce Bancshares is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Commerce Bancshares following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$66.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Commerce Bancshares. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Commerce Bancshares analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Commerce Bancshares has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

