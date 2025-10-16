Commerce Bancshares Inc. Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $141.52 billion, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $138.01 billion, or $1.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $440.96 billion from $421.37 billion last year.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $141.52 Bln. vs. $138.01 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.06 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $440.96 Bln vs. $421.37 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.