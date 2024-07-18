Commerce Bancshares Inc. Q2 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $139.55 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $127.79 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $414.49 million from $397.14 million last year.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $139.55 Mln. vs. $127.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.07 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $414.49 Mln vs. $397.14 Mln last year.

