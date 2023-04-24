Commerce Bancshares (FRA:CB5) Price Target Decreased by 9.56% to 53.34

The average one-year price target for Commerce Bancshares (FRA:CB5) has been revised to 53.34 / share. This is an decrease of 9.56% from the prior estimate of 58.98 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.53 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.41% from the latest reported closing price of 49.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 789 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commerce Bancshares. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CB5 is 0.17%, a decrease of 13.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.81% to 95,330K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,387K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,385K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB5 by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Commerce Bank holds 6,971K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,708K shares, representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB5 by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 5,229K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,067K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CB5 by 0.11% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 4,543K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,326K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB5 by 6.01% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,522K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,188K shares, representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB5 by 0.79% over the last quarter.

