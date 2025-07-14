COMMERCE BANCSHARES Earnings Preview: Recent $CBSH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COMMERCE BANCSHARES ($CBSH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $443,916,495 and earnings of $1.05 per share.
COMMERCE BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity
COMMERCE BANCSHARES insiders have traded $CBSH stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN W KEMPER (President and CEO) sold 26,042 shares for an estimated $1,752,173
- KEVIN G BARTH (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,092 shares for an estimated $1,724,352.
- CHARLES G KIM (Exec. Vice President and CFO) sold 13,493 shares for an estimated $914,245
- JOHN K HANDY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,566 shares for an estimated $507,237.
- DAVID W KEMPER (Executive Chairman) sold 3,708 shares for an estimated $245,321
- DAVID L. ROLLER (Senior Vice President) sold 3,348 shares for an estimated $227,027
- PATRICIA R KELLERHALS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,719 shares for an estimated $181,310.
- JUNE MCALLISTER FOWLER sold 1,618 shares for an estimated $98,249
- DAVID L ORF (Exec. Vice President & CCO) sold 1,036 shares for an estimated $70,693
- MARGARET M ROWE (Senior Vice President) sold 250 shares for an estimated $15,479
- DERRICK BROOKS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 203 shares for an estimated $13,533.
COMMERCE BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of COMMERCE BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 699,592 shares (+2767.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,535,610
- STATE STREET CORP removed 641,364 shares (-9.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,912,081
- INVESCO LTD. added 488,960 shares (+136.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,427,980
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 457,831 shares (+45.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,490,823
- NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 320,246 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,928,908
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 268,250 shares (+2.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,693,197
- UBS GROUP AG removed 244,709 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,228,241
COMMERCE BANCSHARES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CBSH recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CBSH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $62.0 on 07/10/2025
- Brandon Berman from B of A Securities set a target price of $71.0 on 06/24/2025
- Manan Gosalia from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $61.0 on 06/17/2025
- Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $66.0 on 04/17/2025
- Christopher Mcgratty from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $70.0 on 04/17/2025
