Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Up 4.2% Despite Q2 Earnings Miss

Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s CBSH second-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 34 cents lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents. Also, the bottom line represents a decline of 62.6% from the prior-year quarter.



The results were primarily hurt by a significant increase in provisions, decline in revenues and lower interest rates. However, a rise in loan balance and lower operating expenses were tailwinds. These positives were perhaps the reasons behind the company’s share price gain of 4.2%, following the earnings release.



Net income attributable to common shareholders was $37.6 million, down 64.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Revenues & Expenses Decline

Total revenues were $320.6 million, down 5.4% from the prior-year quarter. However, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $314.8 million.



Net interest income was $203.1 million, down 4.1% year over year. Net yield on interest-earning assets declined 67 basis points (bps) to 2.94%.



Non-interest income was $117.5 million, reflecting a decline of 7.7% year over year. This was mainly due to decline in almost all fee income components, except for loan fees and sales, and capital market fees.



Non-interest expenses declined 1.2% year over year to $187.5 million, mainly due to lower market costs. This was partially offset by increase in salaries and employee benefit expenses.



The efficiency ratio increased to 58.10% from 55.88% reported in the year-ago quarter. A rise in efficiency ratio indicates lower profitability.

Balance Sheet Strong

As of Jun 30, 2020, total loans were $16.4 billion, up 8.8% from the prior quarter. Total deposits as of the same date were $24.5 billion, up 18.1% from the previous quarter.



Total stockholders’ equity was $3.4 billion as of Jun 30, 2020, reflecting a rise of 3.3% from the prior quarter-end.

Credit Quality: Mixed Bag

Provision for credit losses for the reported quarter was $80.5 million, up significantly from $11.8 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.47%, up 34 bps year over year.



The ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans was 0.21%, down from 0.32% in the prior-year quarter.

Capital & Profitability Ratios Deteriorate

As of Jun 30, 2020, Tier I leverage ratio was 10.78%, down from 11.75% recorded in the year-ago quarter. Also, tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 11.12% from 11.25% in the prior-year quarter.



At the end of the reported quarter, return on average assets was 0.54%, down from 1.73% in the year-ago period. Return on average common equity was 4.77%, down from 14.46% recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Our Viewpoint

Commerce Bancshares’ revenues are likely to benefit from a rise in loan balance amid lower interest rates. However, rise in credit costs and economic slowdown will likely hurt its financials.

Performance of Other Banks

Zacks #3 Ranked First Horizon National Corporation FHN reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 20 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents. Further, the bottom line was 52.4% lower than the year-ago figure.



Regions Financial RF, holding a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted loss of 23 cents per share against earnings of 39 cents recorded in the prior-year period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at earnings of 7 cents per share.



Zacks #3 Ranked Zions Bancorporation’s ZION second-quarter 2020 net earnings per share of 34 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. Moreover, the bottom line compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s 99 cents per share.

