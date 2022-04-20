Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Up 3.1% as Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

Shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc. CBSH gained 3.1% in response to better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results. Earnings of 97 cents per share easily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 89 cents. The bottom line, however, declined 8.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited from an improvement in net interest income, a slight rise in loan balance and provision benefit. However, an increase in non-interest expenses and lower non-interest income were the major headwinds for CBSH.



Net income attributable to common shareholders was $118.2 million, down 9.8% year over year.

Revenues & Expenses Rise

Total revenues were $340.6 million, up marginally year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $340.2 million.



Net interest income was $208.8 million, up 1.5% from the prior-year quarter. Net yield on interest-earning assets contracted 26 basis points (bps) to 2.45%.



Non-interest income was $131.8 million, falling 3.1%. The decline was mainly due to lower capital market fees and loan fees and sales.



Non-interest expenses increased 6.8% to $205.6 million. The rise was due to an increase in all cost components.



Efficiency ratio increased to 60.29% from 56.37% in the year-ago quarter. A rise in efficiency ratio indicates deterioration in profitability.



As of Mar 31, 2022, total loans were $15.5 billion, up 1.9% from the prior quarter. Total deposits as of the same date were $29.3 billion, down 1.7%.

Credit Quality Improves

Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $9.9 million, up from $6.2 million in the prior-year quarter. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was 0.12%, down from 0.25% recorded in the year-earlier quarter.



Non-accrual loans to total loans were 0.05%, down 9 bps year over year. Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.87%, declining 35 bps.

Capital & Profitability Ratios Deteriorate

As of Mar 31, 2022, Tier I leverage ratio was 9.07%, down from 9.38% recorded in the year-ago quarter. Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 8.09% from the prior-year quarter’s 9.57%.



At the end of the first quarter, return on total average assets was 1.33%, down from the year-ago period’s 1.63%. Return on average common equity was 14.41%, down from 15.69%.

Share Repurchase Update

During the reported quarter, Commerce Bancshares repurchased 795,387 shares at an average price of $70.22.

Our Take

Commerce Bancshares’ revenues are likely to continue benefiting from a rise in demand for loans and efforts to strengthen fee income sources. However, rising expenses keep hurting its financials.



