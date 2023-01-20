Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Q4 Earnings Beat, Provisions Up

Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s CBSH fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $1.04 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02. The bottom line increased 15.6% from the prior-year quarter.



Results have been primarily benefited from an improvement in net interest income (NII), a slight rise in loan balance and higher rates. However, an increase in non-interest expenses and provisions and fall in non-interest income were the major headwinds.



Net income attributable to common shareholders was $131.6 million, up 14.6% year over year.



In 2022, earnings of $3.85 per share was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, however declined 6.3% year over year. Net income was $488.4 million, down 8%.

Revenues & Expenses Rise

Total quarterly revenues were $391.5 million, up 10.2% year over year. The top line misses the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $396.6 million.



In 2022, net revenues increased 6.7% to $1.49 billion. The top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50 billion.



NII was $254.6 million, up 22.6% from the prior-year quarter. This increase was driven by higher interest earned on loans, partly offset by lower interest earned on investment securities and rise in interest expense. Net yield on interest-earning assets expanded 75 basis points (bps) to 3.18%.



Non-interest income was $136.8 million, decreasing 7.4%. The downswing was a result of lower trust fees, deposit account fees and loan fees partly offset by higher sweep fees.



Non-interest expenses increased 6.5% to $216.7 million. The rise was due to higher salaries and employee benefit expenses, data processing and software expense, and travel and entertainment expense.



Efficiency ratio decreased to 55.26% from 57.29% in the year-ago quarter. A decrease in efficiency ratio indicates improvement in profitability.



As of Dec 31, 2022, total loans were $16.3 billion, up 2.5% from the prior quarter. Total deposits as of the same date were $26.2 billion, down 4.7%. Total stockholders’ equity was $2.5 billion, down 4.8% sequentially.

Credit Quality – Mixed Bag

Provision for credit losses of $15.5 million against a benefit of $7.1 million in the prior-year quarter.



The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was 0.14%, down from 0.11% in the year-earlier quarter.



Non-accrual loans to total loans were 0.05%, down 1 bps year over year. Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.92%, declining 7 bps.

Capital & Profitability Ratios Solid

As of Dec 31, 2022, Tier I leverage ratio was 10.34%, up from 9.13% in the year-ago quarter. Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 7.32% from the prior-year quarter’s 9.01%.



At the end of the fourth quarter 2022, return on total average assets was 1.65%, up from the year-ago period’s 1.28%. Return on average common equity was 21.88%, up from 13.11% in the prior-year quarter.

Share Repurchase Update

During the reported quarter, Commerce Bancshares repurchased 332,178 shares at an average price of $70.15 per share.

Our Take

Commerce Bancshares’ revenues are likely to continue benefiting from a rise in loan demand, higher interest rates and efforts to strengthen fee income sources. However, rising expenses and provisions keep affecting its financials.

Currently, Commerce Bancshares carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

