Commerce Bancshares' (CBSH) Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Down

Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s CBSH third-quarter 2023 earnings per share of 96 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents. The bottom line, however, decreased 1% from the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited from a modest increase in net interest income (NII) driven by solid loan balance and higher interest rates. A rise in non-interest income and lower provisions were the other tailwinds.



However, deposit outflows and higher non-interest expenses were the major concerning factors. Despite lower provisions, other asset quality metrics weakened during the quarter. These headwinds seem to have turned investors bearish on the stock, which fell almost 1% following the earnings release.



Net income attributable to common shareholders was $120.6 million, down 1.8% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $110.6 million.

Revenues & Expenses Rise

Total revenues were $391.5 million, up 1.7% year over year. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $388.7 million.



NII was $248.5 million, up almost 1%. Our estimate for NII was $244.8 million.



Net yield on interest-earning assets expanded 10 basis points (bps) to 3.11%.



Non-interest income came in at $142.9 million, growing 3.2%. The upswing was largely driven by an increase in bank card transaction fees, trust fees and other fees. Our estimate for non-interest income was $136.9 million.



Non-interest expenses increased 7.1% to $228 million. The rise was mainly due to an increase in all cost components except marketing and equipment. We had projected expenses to be $229.5 million.



The efficiency ratio increased to 58.15% from 55.19% in the year-ago quarter. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates a deterioration in profitability.



As of Sep 30, 2023, total loans were $17.13 billion, up 1% from the prior quarter. Total deposits as of the same date were $25.09 billion, down 3%.

Asset Quality Weakening

Provision for credit losses was $11.6 million, which decreased 23.8% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $11.9 million.



Non-accrual loans to total loans were 0.05%, on par with the prior-year quarter.



The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was 0.23%, up from 0.12% in the year-earlier quarter. Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.95%, increasing 5 bps.

Capital & Profitability Ratios Solid

As of Sep 30, 2023, the Tier I leverage ratio was 10.87%, up from 9.97% in the year-ago quarter. Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 7.78% from the prior-year quarter’s 6.80%.



At the end of the third quarter of 2023, the return on total average assets was 1.49%, up from the year-ago period’s 1.48%. Return on average equity was 17.73% compared with 17.84% in the prior-year quarter.

Share Repurchase Update

During the reported quarter, the company repurchased 0.4 million shares at an average price of $50.96.

Our Take

Commerce Bancshares’ revenues are expected to be driven by decent loan demand, higher interest rates and its initiatives to strengthen fee income sources. However, rising expenses and higher provisions remain major near-term headwinds.



Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Currently, Commerce Bancshares carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks

Hancock Whitney Corp.’s HWC third-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.12 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02. However, the bottom line reflects a year-over-year decline of 27.7%.



Results were positively impacted by a marginal rise in non-interest income. The loan balance witnessed a slight sequential rise, which was another positive. However, lower net interest income (NII), higher expenses and significantly higher provisions were major headwinds for HWC.



WaFd, Inc.’s WAFD fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Sep 30) earnings of 72 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents. Moreover, the bottom line declined 32.7% year over year.



Results reflected a fall in NII and other income, hurting WAFD’s top line. Also, higher provisions due to a deteriorating economic outlook acted as a spoilsport. However, a slight decline in other expenses and a marginal rise in loan balance were positives.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WaFd, Inc. (WAFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.