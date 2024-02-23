Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Price Target Increased by 6.83% to 55.74

The average one-year price target for Commerce Bancshares (NasdaqGS:CBSH) has been revised to 55.74 / share. This is an increase of 6.83% from the prior estimate of 52.17 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 52.52 to a high of 60.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.31% from the latest reported closing price of 51.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 767 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commerce Bancshares. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBSH is 0.16%, an increase of 3.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.13% to 101,218K shares. The put/call ratio of CBSH is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 8,844K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,904K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Commerce Bank holds 7,223K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,026K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 4,697K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,613K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 75.89% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 4,493K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,547K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,443K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 0.54% over the last quarter.

Commerce Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With $31.5 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line.

