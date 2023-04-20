Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Commerce Bancshares said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $54.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.46%, the lowest has been 1.08%, and the highest has been 2.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 792 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commerce Bancshares. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBSH is 0.17%, a decrease of 14.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.80% to 95,250K shares. The put/call ratio of CBSH is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.89% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Commerce Bancshares is $63.56. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 16.89% from its latest reported closing price of $54.38.

The projected annual revenue for Commerce Bancshares is $1,620MM, an increase of 8.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mutual of America Variable Insurance Portfolios, Inc. - Mid-Cap Equity Index Portfolio Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 2.14% over the last quarter.

KBC Group holds 223K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 38K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 17.11% over the last quarter.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers holds 417K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing a decrease of 1,236.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 92.01% over the last quarter.

Commerce Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With $31.5 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line.

