Commerce Bancshares Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CBSH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.47, changing hands as low as $68.40 per share. Commerce Bancshares Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBSH's low point in its 52 week range is $62.80 per share, with $75.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.