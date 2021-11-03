Commerce Bancshares Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CBSH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.52, changing hands as high as $74.27 per share. Commerce Bancshares Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBSH's low point in its 52 week range is $58.4476 per share, with $83.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.29.

