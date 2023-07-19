News & Insights

COMMENT: BoE - Market 50/50 between 25bp and 50bp August hike

July 19, 2023 — 03:47 am EDT

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Jul 19 (IFR) - A downward surprise on UK inflation and core coming off the boil has been enough to shift market expectations for the August meeting away from the certainty of a 50bp hike. Current pricing shows the market pricing to be 50/50 between a 25bp and 50bp hike. The data makes it more likely that the BoE will hike by 25bp but markets seem preoccupied with 1) second round effects showing up via higher wage growth; 2) an economy that is not slowing down sufficiently and a labour market that remains tight.

UK mm core inflation

The m/m rise of 0.2% after four consecutive months of m/m gains of at least 0.8% on core inflation is the biggest positive to take from the data. As for terminal rate pricing a 6.00% rate is priced with a 70% probability. We still think it likely the BoE will hike by 50bp at its August meeting but will be on the lookout for clues from the BoE ahead of the August meeting to gauge risks toward 25bp hike.

BoE pricing

Reuters
