COMMENT - Yellen nom puts monetary policy lessons to work on the fiscal side

By Theodore Littleton

January 19 - Janet Yellen's nomination for Treasury Secretary is one of the more momentous of the President-elect's, giving a former monetary policymaker great input into fiscal policy. What she learned during her time in the Federal Reserve system is likely to significantly shape the Biden administration's economic plans.

Yellen was considered clearly on the dovish side when she was Chair, though the Fed was continually surprised by how low unemployment fell without causing inflation, and they were dinged for raising rates too early (to be fair, they had a lot of company, and those trends continued on into the Powell years). After over a decade, it appears as though the economy never did manage to get back to full employment. What Yellen and many other monetary policy hands believe was the most important lesson of those years is that an overwhelming response is needed to correct an enormous economic injury.

Since the financial crisis, Fed Chairs have been testifying to Congress hey, we can't tell you what to do, but monetary policy has its limits and some serious fiscal support sure would come in handy. Now in a political role with significant influence over fiscal policy, Yellen will show us what that meant. Less burdened by the need for consensus among a group with a relatively wide range of ideological views, she is more likely to truly let her dove flag fly. Her command of the subject matter and intimidating qualifications are going to make her a major power player going forward.