COMMENT-With Brexit 'done' the COVID-19 fight leads sterling

Jan 4 (Reuters) - With Brexit finally in the rear-view mirror, the focus for sterling now centres on the social and economic repercussions of the coronavirus, which is spreading dramatically , and how fast and successful the vaccine roll-out will be .

Stricter lockdown restrictions are likely in the short term , as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's popularity slips .

As for Brexit, only time will tell how the increased paperwork and changes in trade and services procedures with the European Union, plus the UK's new trade deals, will impact the economy .

Sterling closed 2020 up 3%, while the dollar index =USD fell 6.7% - not exaggerated moves, considering the coronavirus-led global economic turmoil and unprecedented central bank stimulus.

The U.S. and UK have had similar performances in combating COVID-19, diminishing the coronavirus impact on GBP/USD. The broad USD downtrend looks set to initially extend as resilient risk sentiment reduces the dollar's safe-haven appeal, providing underlying support for GBP/USD.

Technically 5, 10 and 21 daily, weekly and monthly moving averages rise, which is an unusual and strong positive setup, with GBP/USD near 1.3677, 76.4% of its 2018-2020 decline. A sustained 1.3680 break would open the door to the 1.4377 2018 high. A close below the rising 1.3470 21 DMA, a base last week, would suggest a change in sentiment and scenario.

For more click on FXBUZ

gbp 2 jan 4https://tmsnrt.rs/2LilglM

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.