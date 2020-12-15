COMMENT - Why "debt cancellation" does not cancel debt, and why "monetary financing" does not avoid servicing debt

By Justin Knight

LONDON, December 15 (IFR) - There has been increasing discussion in recent weeks about the possibility of central banks “cancelling”, or forgiving, the debt of their own governments which they have purchased in quantitative easing (QE) programmes. This is misguided because it does not work even on its own terms. The debt of a government would still exist, just in a slightly different form, and would still have to be serviced. In a similar way, “monetary financing” – the direct funding of government expenditure by newly created central bank money – does not avoid the creation of debt, it just calls it something else. The reason for this is that as government debt has money-like characteristics, money - to a government at least - has debt-like characteristics.

Before going further, we should emphasise that these are not objections to such moves on policy grounds, but simply the observation that in mechanical terms they would not achieve the purpose of reducing debt if implemented.

When a central bank buys a government bond in a QE programme, it of course “prints” money to do so – it pays for the purchase simply by creating electronic money. While that money might be used many times over for various purposes, it always ends up on the liability side of the central bank’s balance sheet the very moment that it is created. After all, there is nowhere else that money can go – it is all held within the closed financial system. In almost all cases, the money will take the form of bank reserves.

By definition, a financial system in which QE has recently been conducted will contain large quantities of excess bank reserves (i.e. those not required to be held at the central bank). That is one of the main reasons for conducting the policy. As a result, the predominant interest rate becomes that which the central bank pays on excess reserves, the central bank deposit - or interest on excess reserves (IOER) - rate. Money market rates will function as a spread to that. Of course, while QE is still current policy, the deposit rate will likely be at zero, or at a negative level (as with the ECB and Bank of Japan).

Figure 1: Current interest flows between the government, central bank and private sector in a QE environment

However, to understand the futility of debt cancellation and monetary financing as ways of reducing debt levels, one has to consider what would happen were a central bank to need to tighten policy in an environment of excess liquidity. The two obvious ways of tightening monetary policy would be to raise interest rates or to drain (sterilise) some or all excess liquidity from the system.

In the case of raising interest rates, the central bank would need to pay a positive (or less negative) rate on excess reserves. This would mean that the excess reserves would behave as a debt. There would be no off-setting interest from government bonds held by the central bank, so seen from the perspective of the government as a whole, the burden of interest payment would have simply shifted from one part of it (i.e. the fiscal authority) to another (the central bank). For sure, the “debt” in the form of excess reserves would not need refinancing and the central bank itself would control the interest rate. But a government would not have had a problem refinancing debt held by its central bank anyway, and if policy needed to be tightened, the central bank would have to act. Nonetheless, there would be no significant difference to the government as a whole whether the debt was being serviced as government bonds or as excess reserves (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Interest flows between the government, central bank and private sector after debt cancellation, without sterilisation

If the central bank, on the other hand, decided to tighten monetary policy by reducing the quantity of money in the system, it would need to sell something (or borrow money against collateral, which would come to the same thing). As it would no longer hold the government debt it had purchased, it would have to issue debt of its own to do this. That debt would also need to be serviced and refinanced in the future, so in this way, the government as a whole would still have a debt to service. And once more the burden of that portion of government debt would simply have shifted to the central bank from the fiscal side of the government (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Interest flows between the government, central bank and private sector after debt cancellation, and after sterilisation

A (just about) conceivable third way of tightening policy in that scenario would be to raise minimum reserve requirements to a very high level, and have the central bank pay nothing on required reserves. This would have the effect of removing a large amount of money from circulation without having to pay interest on it. However, it would play havoc – and likely in unpredictable ways - with the money market, and therefore the broader economy, making banks protective of their deposit base.

So while policy makers and academic economists have recently advised against debt cancellation and monetary financing on the grounds of the implication for the economy, few have pointed out that these policies would not serve any purpose anyway. They would simply have the effect of shifting the burden of the debt service from one branch of government to another. In the euro area, it would have the added implication of a back-door mutualisation of government credit risk – after all, excess bank reserves are largely in core countries while government bonds are held by the local central banks.

