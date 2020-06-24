COMMENT-Virus fears deal yen a setback as Tokyo cases climb

June 24 (Reuters) - USD/JPY extended its rebound from Tuesday's low of 106.08 as resurgent global coronavirus cases, including a jump in Tokyo, helped the recently unloved dollar rebound -- with some potential for further gains.

The re-emergence of COVID-19 outbreaks encouraged investors to take profits on post-pandemic recovery bets and helped lift USD/JPY back above recent support by 106.60, to 106.98. Though the yen recently vied with the dollar as a safe-haven currency, a 1-1/2 month high in Tokyo coronavirus cases hurt Japan-specific risk sentiment.

USD/JPY's rally back toward 10-day moving average resistance by 107.01, after failing to break below its May 6 trend low of 105.99, provided momentum to dollar bulls. A true test of bullish USD/JPY sentiment would come near 108.00, at 107.96, the 50% Fib of June's 109.85-106.08 dip. Protecting that level are the 55-DMA at 107.46 and 21-DMA at 107.65, with the 100-DMA at 108.03 adding to resistance near 108.00.

Should second-wave fears increase globally, the yen is likely to revert to its traditional haven status. Meantime, without a break of 105.99 support, USD/JPY bulls seem determined to test the upside.

For more click on [FXBUZ]

https://tmsnrt.rs/2Z8Uj7H

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.) ((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.