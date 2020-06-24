US Markets
SPX

COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD retreats as new COVID concerns fuel dollar rebound

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY PAVLISHAK

The dollar recovered some of the ground it lost recently, pushing EUR/USD down to test its 10-day moving average, as a global resurgence in COVID-19 cases led investors to take profits on recent pandemic recovery bets.

June 24 (Reuters) - The dollar recovered some of the ground it lost recently, pushing EUR/USD down to test its 10-day moving average, as a global resurgence in COVID-19 cases led investors to take profits on recent pandemic recovery bets.

Increased U.S.-EU trade frictions , the IMF's downgrade to its global GDP growth estimates and nagging concerns about meandering Brexit negotiations bolstered the tone of risk aversion.

With the S&P 500 down more than 2.6% in late U.S. trade, the dollar index was holding onto safe-haven gains of about 0.45% from Tuesday's close, while 10-year Treasury yields had slipped to 0.684%.

EUR/USD reversed recent gains, trading down 0.44% as it probed its 10-DMA at 1.1260 heading toward the U.S. close.

Despite the new set of concerns, however, the reversal of recent moves left currencies largely within recent ranges.

USD/JPY was up 0.38%, rebounding off Tuesday’s 106.08 low as the yen remained soft after earlier news that Tokyo COVID-19 cases had risen to their highest in 1-1/12 months .

The yen has battled with the dollar for the status of leading safe haven recently, and USD/JPY found offers ahead of the 10-DMA by 107.01. Above there, 55-and 21-DMAs would provide resistance ahead of 107.96, the 50% Fibo of June's 109.85-106.08 range.

GBP/USD fell 0.77% on the combination of concerns that new coronavirus outbreaks could hurt global growth and worries about the unsettled picture surrounding EU-UK negotiations to reach a final-status trade agreement after Brexit .

A close below the 55-DMA at 1.2429 would open the way to the June 22 low at 1.2337.

The risk averse environment softened AUD/USD, which was on track to close below 10-DMA support by 0.6880. Daily RSI implied short-term bearish momentum, but it was still consolidating its March-June gains, which could ultimately lead to a bullish turn.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Paul Spirgel and Christopher Romano are Reuters market analysts. The views expressed are their own.)

((Paul.Spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular