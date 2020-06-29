COMMENT-US recap: Dollar recovers overnight drop, despite risk-on vibe

June 22 (Reuters) - European dollar selling ran into buyers in New York after a brief dip in U.S. equities on the back of a Blackrock Investment Institute report downgrading U.S. stocks to neutral , ECB policy headlines and U.S. pending home sales that beat expectations.

EUR/USD has given back most of its intraday gains made after above-forecast German inflation and it now appears to be consolidating ahead of quarter-end.

The dollar index rebounded off 21-DMA and tenkan support, but faces resistance at the 38.2% Fibo of the April-June slide and the kijun at 97.71/75, as this week's main economic event risks reach a crescendo with Thursday's U.S. jobs report.

The pound was hounded by various UK policy risks, but managed to hold its final Fibo support against the dollar , while EUR/GBP's breakout above the cloud top and 50% Fibo of the March-April slide at 0.9085 stopped shy of the 61.8% at 0.9183 today.

The haven yen and Swiss franc were both sold in favor of the higher yielding dollar, a move that was likely egged on by a feeble rebound in Japanese retail sales and the SNB's latest easing . USD/JPY is eyeing resistance by 108 after making a May-June double-bottom and today clearing an array of moving averages .

A weak U.S. stock market open initially attracted selling of high-beta currencies. And while the dip in stocks has been bought, high-beta currencies have mostly traded in muted fashion, despite firmer commodity prices and the first profits in 6 months for Chinese industrial firms .

As has been the case for many weeks, uncertainty regarding the path and responses to the pandemic and festering geopolitical issues are likely to make investors wary about aggressive positioning in the thin summer trading environment, as the durability and necessity for central bank and fiscal policy backstops are weighed.

Japan May employment and China June NBS PMIs kick off Tuesday's economic releases, though the meat of this week's key data arrive on Wednesday and Thursday. For more click on FXBUZ

