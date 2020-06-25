COMMENT-US recap: Chips in EUR/USD armor even as dollar rally fades

US Markets

US recap: Chips in EUR/USD armor even as dollar rally fades

The dollar retreated from highs it struck in early U.S. trade on fresh coronavirus and trade tension fears but not before exposing cracks in EUR/USD's armor that could push it below critical support [nL1N2E21NS].

Disappointing initial jobless claims were balanced by lower-than-expected continued claims, which eventually tempered some of the risk aversion, while the rebound in U.S. stocks off their lows helped to temper some of the safe-haven fervor that had been lifting the dollar.

Late dollar selling slashed the day's losses for EUR/USD, which found bids near 1.1200 and was down 0.24% in late-U.S. trade. Still, the damage was done, with EUR/USD remaining below its 10- and 21-day moving averages and daily RSI pointing lower.

Key support at 1.1165/75, which has been critical in allowing EUR/USD to consolidate its March-June rally, is now vulnerable and a break could indicate EUR/USD is in for a much deeper correction .

Early on, USD/JPY rallied to 107.45, near the 55-DMA, but post-claims dollar selling pulled it back toward 10-DMA support by 107.06 before settling at 107.22 heading into the close . Reduced haven status for the yen in the wake of increased Tokyo COVID-19 cases lent support to the early dollar gains.

If the Tokyo outbreak stabilizes, then any further rise in global coronavirus cases could favor a return to the yen as a safe haven. For now, USD/JPY support remained firm by Wednesday’s 106.08 low, ahead of the May 6 trough at 105.99.

GBP/USD remained offered, though sterling managed to gain versus the euro and yen [nL1N2E21LC].

Cross flows aside, cable was likely to remain under pressure given lingering virus fears and lack of progress in EU-UK trade negotiations. Support at the 10-week moving average by 1.2389 could be fleeting as falling 10-, 21- and 100-day moving averages exert downward pressure.

AUD/USD demonstrated resilience that should hearten bulls , erasing overnight losses, turning positive and continuing to straddle its 10-DMA at 0.6880.

Stabilization in risk markets pulled 10-year Treasury yields off early U.S. lows, while gold was heading for a flat close and commodities gained slightly.

