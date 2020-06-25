COMMENT-US recap: Chips in EUR/USD armor even as dollar rally fades

June 25 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated from highs it struck in early U.S. trade on fresh coronavirus and trade tension fears but not before exposing cracks in EUR/USD's armor that could push it below critical support .

Disappointing initial jobless claims were balanced by lower-than-expected continued claims, which eventually tempered some of the risk aversion, while the rebound in U.S. stocks off their lows helped to temper some of the safe-haven fervor that had been lifting the dollar.

Late dollar selling slashed the day's losses for EUR/USD, which found bids near 1.1200 and was down 0.24% in late-U.S. trade. Still, the damage was done, with EUR/USD remaining below its 10- and 21-day moving averages and daily RSI pointing lower.

Key support at 1.1165/75, which has been critical in allowing EUR/USD to consolidate its March-June rally, is now vulnerable and a break could indicate EUR/USD is in for a much deeper correction .

Early on, USD/JPY rallied to 107.45, near the 55-DMA, but post-claims dollar selling pulled it back toward 10-DMA support by 107.06 before settling at 107.22 heading into the close . Reduced haven status for the yen in the wake of increased Tokyo COVID-19 cases lent support to the early dollar gains.

If the Tokyo outbreak stabilizes, then any further rise in global coronavirus cases could favor a return to the yen as a safe haven. For now, USD/JPY support remained firm by Wednesday’s 106.08 low, ahead of the May 6 trough at 105.99.

GBP/USD remained offered, though sterling managed to gain versus the euro and yen [nL1N2E21LC].

Cross flows aside, cable was likely to remain under pressure given lingering virus fears and lack of progress in EU-UK trade negotiations. Support at the 10-week moving average by 1.2389 could be fleeting as falling 10-, 21- and 100-day moving averages exert downward pressure.

AUD/USD demonstrated resilience that should hearten bulls , erasing overnight losses, turning positive and continuing to straddle its 10-DMA at 0.6880.

Stabilization in risk markets pulled 10-year Treasury yields off early U.S. lows, while gold was heading for a flat close and commodities gained slightly.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Paul Spirgel and Christopher Romano are Reuters market analysts. The views expressed are their own.)

