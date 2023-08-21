COMMENT - Summer of 'Hot Yields'

August 21 (Reuters) - A slew of better than expected data since the Fed meeting in July indicated the US economy may be stronger than previously thought and inflation may take longer to moderate.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury (UST) yield shot up to 4.35% last Thursday, highest since 2007. It was a tad lower today at 4.27%, but remains some 25 basis points higher than where it started the month. FOMC minutes last Wednesday flagged a "significant upside risk to inflation".

Selling by Saudi Arabia, China and Japan added to pressure on US Treasuries. Saudi Arabia trimmed its holdings in June to the lowest in six years; http://bitly.ws/SBy6

While China and Japan, the two biggest holders of UST, reduced their holdings by 12 and 11 percent respectively over the year to June; http://bitly.ws/SBy9

Further selling by China is expected amid geopolitical issues and ongoing woes in its property and shadow banking sectors. And, Japanese investors could further reduce their UST portfolio after the Bank of Japan relaxed its yield curve control policy.

The spike in yields could also be due to loss cutting by traders as many were caught off-guard, while a sharp rise in government bond supply also fueled the rally in UST yields.

The Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium will hold investors focus this week, with the spotlight on Fed chair Jay Powell's speech on Friday. Any comments that reinforce the Fed's concerns over inflation or leave the door open for further rate hikes would keep UST yields on their upward trajectory.

(Catherine Tan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are her own)

