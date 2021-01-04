COMMENT-Sterling's bearish outside day could be just the start

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sterling fell across the board on Monday, leaving a bearish outside day on the daily charts, as England entered a new national lockdown. A close below Monday's 1.3544 base would create a key day reversal - a powerful signal of a change in trend.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a strong response to the more contagious coronavirus variant after UK health chiefs warned parts of the health system could be overwhelmed by COVID-19 . The lockdown will extend until mid-February at this point and is similar to the restrictions imposed in March .

Vaccines are being rolled out, but will take months to have a national impact . The UK faces a tough winter.

Markets appear to be positioned modestly long sterling after the Brexit deal, while short dollar positions are significant . Thus if GBP/USD positions are unwound, there could be significant selling.

Charts show neutral daily momentum studies, but 5, 10 and 21 daily, weekly and monthly moving averages continue to rise, which is a strong positive setup.

The 1.3677 level, 76.4% of the 2018-2020 fall, was tested and held on Monday's close, becoming a potential longer-term top. A key day reversal would initially target the 1.3472 21 DMA, but could go further if the USD bounces after the Georgia vote .

For more click on FXBUZ

gbp 2 jan 5https://tmsnrt.rs/2L4ok5t

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.