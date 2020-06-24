COMMENT-Second-wave virus fears leave sterling exposed

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Sterling fell along with other major currencies as the dollar gained on fears that rising coronavirus infections could develop into a second-wave outbreak that diminishes global economic recovery prospects.

June 24 (Reuters) - Sterling fell along with other major currencies as the dollar gained on fears that rising coronavirus infections could develop into a second-wave outbreak that diminishes global economic recovery prospects.

Recent GBP/USD gains came in the absence of EU-UK trade negotiations progress, and may have been aided by unwinding of recent speculative shorts when COVID-19 economic uncertainties were ebbing. In early U.S. trade the pound had fallen away from its overnight high of 1.2541 to a session low of 1.2455. Another virus-related hit to the global economy would add to fears of a hit to the UK if it fails to reach a final-status trade deal with the EU, a negative for GBP/USD. GBP/USD bulls' failure to hold gains above the falling 10-day moving average, and the compression of multiple daily moving averages between 1.2430 and 1.2513, indicate potential for increased near-term volatility. Recent sterling strength may be seen as an opportunity to reinstate short positions. If COVID-19 and Brexit are seen hindering growth, rallies before the 200-DMA by 1.2693 should be faded with an eye to returning to May 18 lows by 1.2075.

For more click on [FXBUZ]

https://tmsnrt.rs/2YtfGBc

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own) ((Paul.Spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More