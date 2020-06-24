COMMENT-Second-wave virus fears leave sterling exposed

June 24 (Reuters) - Sterling fell along with other major currencies as the dollar gained on fears that rising coronavirus infections could develop into a second-wave outbreak that diminishes global economic recovery prospects.

Recent GBP/USD gains came in the absence of EU-UK trade negotiations progress, and may have been aided by unwinding of recent speculative shorts when COVID-19 economic uncertainties were ebbing. In early U.S. trade the pound had fallen away from its overnight high of 1.2541 to a session low of 1.2455. Another virus-related hit to the global economy would add to fears of a hit to the UK if it fails to reach a final-status trade deal with the EU, a negative for GBP/USD. GBP/USD bulls' failure to hold gains above the falling 10-day moving average, and the compression of multiple daily moving averages between 1.2430 and 1.2513, indicate potential for increased near-term volatility. Recent sterling strength may be seen as an opportunity to reinstate short positions. If COVID-19 and Brexit are seen hindering growth, rallies before the 200-DMA by 1.2693 should be faded with an eye to returning to May 18 lows by 1.2075.

For more click on [FXBUZ]

https://tmsnrt.rs/2YtfGBc

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own) ((Paul.Spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.