COMMENT REPLAY: PEPP redemptions importance, Fed & the yield rise and S&P500 gravity at 3,900

LONDON, February 10 (IFR) - Going to keep the intro brief today...but there are three comments today all important looking at 1) the PEPP redemptions that provide the ECB with added PEPP flexibility; 2) Fed and the higher yields; and 3) the S&P500 and the gravity pull of the 3,900 level as options influence plays out.

COMMENT: ECB - Is it important that PEPP redemptions are rising?

PEPP purchase pace has slowed, but also evident is that redemptions have started to pick-up. The chart below shows how this has happened in stages with redemptions of around €1bn in the early phase (Jun-Sept), the next stage (Oct-Dec) seeing them rise to around €2.5bn and currently they are rising to over €4bn. The latter is not a surprise as two of the last three weeks have seen the largest redemptions: €5.9bn in the week ending Jan 22, and €4.9bn in the week ending Feb 5.

These redemptions are likely to be related to maturing shorter-dated bonds of core issuers. Initial ECB purchases (during March to May period last year) showed purchases of Germany, Belgium and Netherlands under PEPP to have a weighted average maturity (WAM) some 3.5-3.75 years less than that of the eligible PEPP universe (Chart 2). PEPP purchases during March-May 2020 for Germany had the lowest WAM of 3.15 years compared to other EZ countries.

While redemptions are likely to be reinvested eventually in the specific country where they happen, they provide the ECB with added flexibility in its efforts to keep lid on financing conditions and with spread control. This would be via redirecting some of the redemptions from core countries to other countries while keeping net purchase pace contained.

Chart 1:

Chart 2:

COMMENT: Fed - Yield rise not a concern

The 10y and 30y Treasury yields hit 1.20% and 2.00% respectively recently but this has had little impact on corporate or mortgage rates. Indeed, while the Treasury curve has been steepening the effective yield on BBB (Chart 1) as well as high yield and CCC & lower rated paper (Chart 2) has remained close to historic lows according to ICE BofA data available from the St Louis Fed. The same is also true of mortgage rates where the 30y fixed rate hit a fresh low last week.

The rise in Treasury yields and curve steepening is not yet an issue for the Fed as the move has 1) not led to higher funding costs for the wider economy; and 2) has been orderly creating very few ripples to equity markets. Overall financial conditions remain loose beyond the contribution form equity markets and thus the Fed is likely to remain unconcerned about a further rise in Treasury yields.

Chart 1:

Chart 2:

COMMENT: S&P500 stalled by options, gravitational pull of 3,900

It was going very well with a string of consecutive gains on S&P500 but things stalled when we reached 3,900 (390 on SPY). A glance at the options market and open interest on puts/calls provides an explanation of the price action with the risk that we could be going nowhere special until OpEx next week (Feb 19). Back in January (when OpEx was on Jan 15) we saw S&P500 stall around 3,800 as a similar picture unfolded and expiration day saw a sharp correction before prices moved higher (that was later punctured by GME shenanigans). We could see a similar picture unfold with the S&P500 moving largely around 3,900 with brief periods to the upside only to correct lower and then test the downside. This may last until expiration day with the risk that the lack of upside could see some look to take some chips off the table and create a downside move. Although the calls sitting around 3,900 (and 390 on SPX) are always there to deliver a gravitational pull.

