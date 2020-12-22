COMMENT REPLAY: PEPP and Ghosts of Christmas, VIX signals, Brexit fish & Bund volumes

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, December 22 (IFR) - This will be the final replay of 2020...and 2021 has a lot of promise/hope. For markets the consensus is optimistic but for economies hit by the pandemic the recovery process will not start until H2 2021 when the vaccine is expected to have been rolled out. Inequality and the K-shaped recovery will be key themes for 2021 and how policy makers focus on these issues as well as the extent to which Big Tech powers are dealt with...

The year will start off with a focus on Georgia and the runoff elections that will determine the Senate and with it fiscal stimulus and Fed/Treasury cooperation. A lot is at stake and much hope is riding on the Biden presidency. Brexit is the remaining issue for the year but things are looking promising and we delve into this in a comment below. TL;DR version is that we are talking numbers when it comes to fish.

Also below we have a comment on the signals from the VIX curve as well as Mar Bund volumes going into holiday mode. And we begin with a Christmas theme comment on the PEPP looking at the ghost of Christmas past, present and future...

Happy Holidays!!! And a Happy New Year...

-------------------------------------------------------------

COMMENT: ECB - PEPP and the Ghosts of Christmas

One of the most important tools deployed by the ECB this year was the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). It was announced on March 18 at the height of the pandemic concerns and initially designed to reduce fragmentation and, effectively, close the spreads. The PEPP subsequently morphed into a programme to help return inflation back to its pre-pandemic trend.

Ghost of Christmas Past: The PEPP started off as a market stabilisation tool especially for peripheral bonds of the Eurozone. Its success can be judged via two metrics 1) it helped to bring down peripheral spreads as well as reduce yield/spread volatility; and 2) the extent to which the deviation of PEPP purchases from the ECB capital key declined over time, meaning purchases have become more evenly spread. More importantly, the stability of bond markets gave Eurozone governments with flexibility to provide pandemic fiscal support and not worry about the stability of bond markets used to finance it.

Ghost of Christmas Present: Currently the PEPP is on holiday (as is the APP), so there is little more to say besides the original €750bn target for this year has been reached. With the programme envelope having been increased to €1.85tn, and forward guidance on rates maintained, the combination is helping to keep a lid on Eurozone bond yields. This was evident yesterday when peripheral spread widening with risk-off moves in European markets was largely the result of safe-haven demand for Bunds, as opposed to selling of peripheral bonds: 10y peripheral yields were actually lower.

Ghost of Christmas Future: The purchase target of €1.85tn by end-Q1 2022 implies a weekly PEPP purchase pace of around €17bn. This is higher than the €15.6bn average the ECB has achieved since the beginning of August. That would explain why ECB communication on it has reverted to the envelope not having to be fully used. That leaves an in-built ability to ramp up purchases if required, but this is likely to be more a function of increased issuance. Indeed, next year should be more about PEPP increases timed around issuance and less about dysfunctional markets.

It is also important to remember that the PEPP has morphed into a tool for delivering inflation back at pre-pandemic levels. This likely means that the PEPP would be around even beyond the pandemic has ended and vaccine rollout as the ECB looks to focus on pre-pandemic inflation. It has greater flexibility than the APP and there is no reason to believe that it wont last beyond end-Q1 2022.

----------------------------------------------------------

COMMENT: Brexit - Fisheries remaining obstacle to a deal narrative

We are now at the stage of Brexit negotiations where fisheries is the only remaining obstacle to a deal. That reports on negotiations are focused on percentages/shares over a set number of years is a step up from the attention given to protecting of waters with ships and sovereignty earlier. Differences on this are small and thus a deal remains the most likely outcome providing both sides the ability to highlight difficult negotiations and implicitly the best deal available.

This will set the stage to move things to the next level of Parliamentary approval where the limited time to scrutinise (especially in the UK) will allow for safe passage. This does seem to be an often-used script...just take a look at the limited time available for US politicians to scrutinise the 5,593 page stimulus bill. The UK Brexiteers/ERG will not have much time to scrutinise the details and thus hold up parliamentary approval...a vote in the UK Parliament could take place on December 30.

For the UK economy the details will matter and shifting toward trade with the EU that is far from frictionless is unwanted at a time when the pandemic is still hurting demand/growth. BoE's Haldane revealed the state of the UK economy in his latest comment that the UK is still in a hole and the hole is still deep. Fiscal policy is still the answer, and the aversion to fiscal stimulus should be lower given the vaccine, with monetary policy (via QE) providing support.

We are still biased toward 1m GBP call/USD put options with knock-outs at 1.40 that are still cheap lottery ticket plays that take advantage of a deal, limited GBP/USD upside and limited cost/loss.

----------------------------------------------------------

COMMENT: VIX curve signals caution; Weak equity longs shaken by vol

The VIX yesterday had a huge spike that saw it trade as high as 31.46, having started the session below 25. After the close yesterday just above 25 the VIX is back below 24 but what still stands out is the flatness of the curve for next year. There is almost a kink on the VIX futures curve for February with the curve between February and July a saucer shape that is flat.

The VIX curve suggests a higher degree of caution as it has moved to being largely flat just above 26 (see chart). The volatility has shaken out a few weak longs and we could see choppy price action persist over the coming days with more Brexit/Covid headlines. The caution in the VIX curve is understandable given a bias to play volatilities from the short side (expectations that theu will be back in the teens), as well as worries that this could be the start of a more prolonged unwind of longs.

This was a risk yesterday that the bullish consensus view for 2021 would be repriced. But the reports that the vaccine was effective against the new Covid strain has helped to keep the 2021 consensus in play. We reiterate a point we made in our comment last week that "Given that the outlook is so closely linked to the health crisis, it is not surprising that the risks to the outlook are also a function of the outlook for the virus". (see "COMMENT: Consensus that consensus view for 2021 is troubling"; Dec 18)

The latest concerns include that 1) the virus rollout is slower than expected; 2) the vaccine sees too low a take-up to be effective; or 3) the virus mutates making the vaccine less effective. The VIX curve is rightly pricing caution and so the price action suggests another run at fresh highs on the S&P500 in early January. The equity rally is still unlikely to impact much on bond markets as ECB/Fed purchases along with appetite for safe assets will continue to keep a lid on yields.



----------------------------------------------------------

COMMENT: Shhh...its getting quiet, Mar Bund edition

We will let a picture do the talking and the chart below shows the cumulative volume at every half hour snapshot for Mar Bunds. Yesterday was an anomaly but even here volumes were close to the full trading day following the December FOMC meeting last Wednesday. Things have certainly been quieter today...

----------------------------------------------------------

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

