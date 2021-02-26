COMMENT REPLAY: Monday PEPP in focus, Hawkish Haldane & RBA YCC defence

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - Now that the short-end has started to move the thinking is that the Fed will step in...they have surprised many in their tolerance toward higher yields. What has not been a surprise is that other central banks have been forced to mount their own defences...ECB has been talking and focus is now on PEPP data on Monday to see if they have upped purchases. The RBA was once again aggressive with a further A$3bn of purchases of Apr 2023/24 bills...but credibility of intervention is still in doubt. Maybe the move toward earlier and more rate hikes will see the Fed lend a helping hand...for now this is seen unlikely. The ripples are proving to be much more important but its interesting that BoE's Haldane instead of being dovish has come out very hawkish despite the sharp rise in gilt yields and curve steepening. Other BoE MPC members will not be on the same page...expect the volatility to continue. The bias remains for most to take chips off the table...

----------------------------------------------------------

COMMENT: ECB - PEPP, 10y GDP weighted yield & rate expectations

When it comes to financing conditions the ECB takes a holistic approach. But break this down and you get two key elements of this financing conditions equation that involve the OIS curve and the GDP-weighted sovereign yield curve.

In a speech on Thursday ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane pointed to the two key indicators to determine whether financing conditions remain favourable 1) OIS curve which is a proxy for the risk-free curve; and 2) the GDP-weighted sovereign bond yield curve. Lane says that "our monetary policy measures can contribute to preserving the OIS yield curve and the GDP-weighted sovereign yield curve at favourable levels".

Last year the ECB focused on the 10-year average sovereign yield as a spread to 10-year OIS as the latter was already seen at a low level to gauge how much funding costs were elevated. The ECB watches this because of the tight link between sovereign funding conditions and private-sector funding conditions (for corporates and banks). With the chain being that funding conditions for banks in turn determine lending rates charted to firms and household. Clearly the 10-year is an approximation as Lane points out it’s the curve that is important as opposed to a point on the curve. Chart 1 shows the 10-year average sovereign yield and this as a spread to the 10-year OIS.

What is interesting is that since last year there has been a strong link between the 10-year GDP weighted yield (and even this spread to 10-year OIS) and PEPP purchases. Charts 2 below look at monthly PEPP purchases and the monthly average of these 10-year sovereign yields/spreads. What they support is an increase in monthly PEPP purchase pace but what is also highlighted is that much of the increase in nominal yields has come on the back of a higher OIS.

While the PEPP remains a key tool the ECB might need to calm market fears over a higher deposit rate for it to be really effective in maintaining favourable financing conditions. The 10-year OIS rate is back to pre-pandemic highs (Chart 3) and ECB rate cuts have been priced out at the very short-end (Chart 4).

Chart 1:

Chart 2:

Chart 3:

Chart 4:

------------------------------------------------------------

COMMENT: ECB - After the talking, Monday's PEPP release in focus

Verbal intervention from the ECB heavyweights (Lagarde, Lane and Schnabel) now sees attention turn to the PEPP purchase data to be released on Monday. This release will be on a settlement basis as of today (Feb 26) and thus will only include purchases made from last Thursday (Feb 18) until close of business on Wednesday (Feb 24). It will not capture any step-up in purchases that will likely have happened during the volatile trading session yesterday. For this we will have to wait for the PEPP release on March 8

The last two weekly releases has seen PEPP purchase pace pickup to around €17.1/17.2bn which has been higher than the €13.2bn in the prior 3-week before this. The chart below shows the weekly purchase pace over the last five weeks. Given that it’s the start of a new month we will also likely receive an update on monthly purchases for February. During January PEPP purchases on a net basis were €53bn which was the lowest monthly pace since purchases started last year. An increase to €80bn is likely for the month of February.

-----------------------------------------------------------

COMMENT: BoE - Haldane hawkish, warns on complacency

When it comes to the dove/hawk spectrum you would have to put BoE's Haldane at the very extreme end of the hawk scale. Early into the pandemic he was biased toward a V-shaped recovery when everyone else was cautious and now he is uber hawkish on the need to tame inflation.

Specifically Haldane 1) warns of a tangible risk inflation proves more difficult to tame; 2) policy makers might need to act more assertively than is currently priced into financial markets; 3) a greater risk that central bank complacency allowing the inflationary (big) cat out of the bag; 4) sees a sharper and more sustained rise in inflation than expected; 5) warns of overshooting the inflation target for a more sustained period; and 6) policy stimulus could overstimulate the economy and with it inflation.

Haldane's view on inflation seems similar to his view on growth in that it is overly optimistic and focused excessively on tail scenarios. We all understand the risks related to the inflation outlook but equally the question boils down to one of balancing the risks from a risk management perspective. So 1) is the risk of too high an inflation greater than the risk of a protracted and uneven (K-shaped recovery); 2) is it easier to deal with persistently low inflation periods than it is to tackle inflation; 3) given global factors are at play why would UK differ in having more sustained inflation when other central banks see different.

What the Haldane speech today highlights is that divisions within the BoE MPC remain wide not only in terms of the direction of the economy but also what tools to deploy should further stimulus be required.

The shakeout in bond positions has already impacted the front-end to such an extent that BoE rate expectations have gone from pricing in the risk of lower rates to now higher rates. A 25bps hike is now priced with a 25% probability by May 2022. Gilts are underperforming both Bunds and Treasuries today with 2y gilt yields rising by as much as 5y and 10y yields with front-end helped by hawkish Haldane.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

COMMENT: RBA - Aggressive YCC defence, credibility lacking

The RBA overnight made what was an unscheduled operation in defence of its YCC policy on the 3y yield of 0.1%. The purchases were made in the April 2023-24 bonds with much of the buying focused on the Apr 2024. Did it work? Well in a sense it did in that it helped to bring the 3y yield down to 0.125% which equalled the close yesterday but this was after another higher-high, with the 3y yield reaching a high of 0.188% overnight according to Refinitiv Eikon.

The real test of faith comes however in how the market perceives the longevity of the YCC policy and here we have seen a further widening between the Apr 2024 ACGB and the Nov 2024 ACGB yield (Chart 1). This widening is understandable as the markets continue to question the RBA's ability to hold rates steady, 90-day bank bills curve seeing a further steepening and with 3y OIS at 26bps, its going to be difficult containing 3y yields under YCC.

Defending YCC is going to be difficult without a shift in market sentiment toward growth/reflation and given inflation prints globally are going to rise sharply on the back of base effects the pressure is only going to intensify. For now the RBA seems willing to continue its defence but 90-day bank bills pricing and OIS rates point the way toward pressure on YCC intensifying.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))