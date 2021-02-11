COMMENT REPLAY: GDP-weighted 10y/OIS spread & PEPP; Powell and the overheating debate

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, February 11 (IFR) - The options related pinning of SPX at 3,900 continues and has helped to create a recovery on bonds. This recovery has been aided by shorts once again taking cover finding little follow-through after the 1.20% print earlier in the week. The most likely path remains for both equities and yields to head higher but it might take a bit of volatility and position pain before we get there. In the meantime commodities are providing further upside (copper) and the commodity bulls are still out to play even if oil has stabilised after recent gains. There are two comments in the replay today...the first looking at EZ 10y GDP-weighted yield and the second on Fed Powell's comments that put to bed the notion of overheating or concerns over inflation.

COMMENT: ECB - GDP-weighted 10-year yield and PEPP

One aspect to the ECB focus on financing conditions is where euro area GDP-weighted yields are trading relative to their pre-pandemic levels. What has been interesting is that while the 10-year GDP-weighted yield has been trading off its lows when comparing this yield as a spread to the 10-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate then we are at a cycle low.

The move on the 10-year GDP-weighted yield highlights that euro area yields have been followed (although lagged) the move higher on US Treasury yields. However, the spread move (10y yield vs OIS) is a better measure of financing conditions as it compares yields to the risk-free rate. This move on the spread has been more of a function of OIS rates moving higher at a faster pace than the rise in the 10-year GDP weighted yield.

That the 10-year GDP-weighted spread has moved further lower suggests that there is room for the ECB to adjust PEPP purchase pace lower. Although any further reduction in PEPP purchases from the €13.2bn recent weekly pace will happen in a controlled and glacial manner. All the signs are still pointing to the ECB undershooting the €1.85tn PEPP envelope by some €250-300bn.

COMMENT: Fed - Powell puts to bed notion of overheating

One of the more interesting debates recently has been whether the proposed $1.9 tn fiscal stimulus package would lead to overheating. Some Democrats and most notably former Treasury Secretary Summers and former IMF Chief Economist Blanchard have been of the view that the stimulus is excessive and would lead to overheating. Fed Chair Powell's latest remarks may not have much of an impact on markets, but they certainly highlighted the long road to recovery in the labour market and they put to bed the overheating notion.

Powell noted in a speech to the Economic Club of New York that a strong labour market is still very far away and that "achieving and sustaining maximum employment will require more than supportive monetary policy". The Fed Chair pointed to the real unemployment rate being "close to 10%".

One notable ex-Fed member has also joined those seeing the risks toward too much. Former New York Fed President Dudley, writing on Bloomberg yesterday, saw a faster recovery and a whole host factors that "suggests that the Fed, despite its desire to be accommodative and boost employment, might have to pull back on stimulus sooner and with greater force than anticipated to keep inflation in check".

The Fed is focused on outcomes and not forecasts which under FAIT means it is no longer willing to entertain preemptive rate hikes. Powell is not so worried about overheating or inflation, highlighting that despite a jobless rate of 3.5% prior to the pandemic, there was little sign of inflation then. This is an important comment, as it cements the Fed's dot plots which project unchanged rates through 2023 despite an unemployment rate forecast below the longer run for 2023.

The Fed is aware that over the coming months (as the data improve and base effects help inflation) the debate over tapering and even lift-off timing will intensify. Under its new framework the Fed will allow the labour market to strengthen and wait for inflation to move above 2% on a sustained basis. The bar for tapering might be lower but that for lift-off is significantly higher. Market pricing, however, continues to be out of synch with the Fed's message of unchanged rates through 2023. For example, the EDM1/EDZ3 spread is still biased toward almost two rate hikes.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))

