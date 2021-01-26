COMMENT REPLAY: Fed & taper expectations, rate vols subdued, r/wallstreetbets and ECB PEPP purchases slow

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, January 26 (IFR) - Four comments in today's replay...its safe to say that markets are somewhat in a mess. We have gone from watching Bitcoin to now looking at the short squeeze on some single name stocks. In the meantime we are seeing a recovery in FAANG+M stocks that has taken a few of them to fresh record highs and this has not even gained much attention. It was another day in which RTY underperformed SPX and NDX but this is only minor. The more higher on bond yields seems to have come to an end and rate vols have not reacted highlighting little interest in following through with bond market weakness.

Our first two comments are related the first looks at the Fed state of play for the Jan meeting with the second highlighting that the markets have understood and are calmed by the message from Powell/Clarida/Brainard just 2-weeks ago on taper prospects. Fed Chair is not expected to rock the boat but instead cement that its a steady as she goes theme on policy....

Our third comment below looks at r/wallstreetbets. We have covered the theme of call buying and its impact on taking out the shorts before and we are repeating this highlighting the strong gains that the index of short stocks has had this year. And finally we end with a comment on the PEPP where the latest data showed a slowdown in purchases compared to the prior week.

COMMENT: Fed - Controlling taper expectations on brighter outlook

A glance at rate vols confirms that this week’s FOMC meeting is not seen as a market-moving event. From a communication standpoint, however, the meeting remains important in confirming to markets that 1) the Fed will not taper its asset purchases this year; and 2) when the time comes to taper there will be plenty of advanced warning.

Ensuring that markets understand the Fed's reaction function with regard to tapering will be key as expectations of a brighter economic outlook are likely to build on the back of fiscal stimulus and vaccine administration. Fed Chair Powell, Vice Chair Clarida, and Fed Governor Brainard made strong attempts to calm markets two weeks ago after eyebrows were raised as some regional Fed Presidents talked of a taper happening as early as the end of this year. These regional Fed presidents views were conditional on a more optimistic take on the vaccine and economic outlook.

The door to the tapering debate was firmly shut after 1) Brainard explained that "even under an optimistic outlook" it will take time to achieve "substantial further progress"; 2) Powell highlighted the Fed needed to be careful in communicating about asset purchases and that "now is not the time to be talking about exit"; and 3) Clarida expanded on the "some time" in the Fed's forward guidance for lift-off saying, "We are not going to lift off until we get inflation at 2% for a year".

The Fed's survey of primary dealers for December showed that while expectations of a taper this year have disappeared there is also a view that it will happen at a faster pace once it gets going (see chart). Given the higher volume of Fed asset purchases as well as Treasury issuance compared to 2013, a more gradual pace of tapering is likely even if the Fed can contain lift-off expectations. This, however, is a discussion for early 2022 as now the focus is on controlling taper timing expectations. /jh

COMMENT: Rate vols remain subdued as 10y yields move lower

Rate vols have remained subdued as 10y Treasury yields break lower out of their recent range, following the spike high on yields of Jan 12. We suggested last week that the "setup looks like we could see a mini explosive move and the most likely direction is a move lower on yields" in a comment titled "COMMENT: Fireworks over, yield ranges narrow & rate vols fall"; Jan 21 [nIfp9rjQyN]. ATM 3m10y swaption vols on a normalised basis have settled below 60bps after hitting an ytd low last week highlighting calm as taper talk was calmed. Heading into the FOMC meeting the expectation is that Fed/Powell will not get into specifics of a taper timing and achieving "substantial further progress" is still some distance away.

COMMENT: Thanks to r/WSB...Longs on equity shorts the winner

One of the enduring themes over the last few months has been continued rally on those stocks that have had a high short interest. Forced short covering has hit the headlines the last few days following the focus on the r/wallstreetbets crowd and their impact on a few stocks (BB and GME) via call buying. The call buying (Chart 1) has reached levels last seen in August last year while its impact can be seen with the performance of an index of most shorted stocks which is up almost 32% already YTD (Chart 2). This performance of short stocks compares to YTD gains of 9% for Russell2000, 4.3% for Nasdaq100 and 2.5% for S&P500.

Chart 1:

Chart 2:

COMMENT: ECB - PEPP purchases slowed, prior to Italy widening

The slowdown in PEPP purchases in the latest weekly data follows the adoption of a flexible implementation of PEPP purchases by the ECB. This strategy was not new and was likely in operation during Q3/Q4 last year and mentioned in the December minutes but received greater focus following the ECB meeting last week.

Data released yesterday afternoon showed the ECB bought €13.2bn via the PEPP during the week ending January 22 and follows purchases of €18.2bn in the prior week (ending January 15). Note that the data are released on a settlement basis so include purchases made until and including Wednesday last week. They do not capture any attempt by the ECB to smooth Italy related uncertainty that was seen in relatively contained spread widening on Thursday and Friday.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

