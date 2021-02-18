COMMENT REPLAY: Fed minutes...tools & "some time"; ECB minutes...nominal yield flexibility

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 18 (IFR) - SPX is back to the 3,900 level and its OpEx on Friday...a lot of uncertainty remains as to the direction of yields and rate vol. This wont be resolved anytime soon and what is happening in rates space is going to be important for broader asset markets. The ECB highlighted the importance of real rates for equities and risk assets in the minutes today but what stood out was their willingness to be flexible on nominal yields provided real yields stay contained. At the time of the Jan meeting real yields were at record lows...that has since changed and might explain the increase in PEPP last week. We will have more on this tomorrow but for now we focus on what they had to say with regards to nominal yields below...also below are two comments on the back of the Fed's Jan meeting minutes. The first looks at the Fed's confidence with regards to the tools as reserves are set to rise by a lot...we go through the tools below and highlight the risks toward action at the March FOMC meeting. The second comment looks at the use of "some time" language with regards to the trigger for tapering. This use of "some time" is deliberate but consistent with a debate on tapering happening next year...not in 2021.

COMMENT: Fed - IOER/RRP tools on expected TGA fall/reserves rise

FOMC minutes of the January meeting saw a reference to the Fed having the tools (IOER and RRP) in order to deal with more notable downward pressures on money market rates. This is likely to come after the Treasury decision to reduce its balances held in the Treasury General Account (TGA), which will in turn lead to a sharp increase in reserves. The stage is set for an announcement at the March FOMC meeting of another technical adjustment on the IOER rate (5bps hike) but also higher o/n RRP rates including tweaks to maximum usage of the latter by banks.

The Treasury has announced plans to reduce the bloated TGA to more normal levels, and to do so veryquickly. Indeed, by the end of June the TGA balance is expected to be lower by over $1tn which will also mean more cash for markets and downward pressure on money market rates. The January FOMC minutes show the markets desk highlighting "market pricing suggests that the effective fed funds rate was expected to decline modestly through the second quarter". The risk of a sharper decline is something which the Fed feels comfortable that its IOER and RRP tools can cope with.

What we are about to witness is the opposite of the repo debacle of 2019 when the issue was not enough reserves. This time around, the expectation is of a too-high level of reserves that could potentially see money market rates move to zero, or even turn negative. The latter is something the Fed would want to avoid pre-emptively. Thus we are likely to see a hike in the IOER rate, higher o/n and term RRP rates and, more importantly, an increase in the usage limit by any single counterparty at the March meeting. Currently for o/n RRP a counterparty is "permitted to submit one proposition in a size not to exceed $30 billion".

In the discussion of the November 2020 FOMC minutes there was a focus on how greater reserves would affect the banking sector and money markets, but in the context of the Fed's asset purchase programme. The discussions this time showed the Fed to be confident that it had the tools to "manage the levels of short-term interest rates and the quantity of reserves". These tools included 1) adjusting administered rates; 2) expanding the overnight reverse repurchase agreement program; and 3) implementing a maturity extension program.

COMMENT: Fed - Some time for substantial further progress

When it comes to the tapering debate a key focus is when the Fed has achieved "substantial further progress" toward its inflation and employment goals. What was interesting from the FOMC minutes of the January meeting was the use of the phrase "some time" with regards to achieving "substantial further progress". This is important as the Fed uses the exact same phrase as one of the conditions for lift-off.

These conditions for lift-off are:

1) until labour market conditions are seen as consistent with maximum employment; and

2) inflation has risen to 2%; and

3) inflation is on track to moderately exceed 2% for "some time".



The question is what exactly does "some time" mean? Clarida expanded on the "some time" in the Fed's forward guidance for lift-off back in January saying, "we are not going to lift off until we get inflation at 2% for a year". Using the same line of thinking then "take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved" would likely mean no tapering until at least early next year. The use of the phrasing is deliberate and designed to kill off any discussions/expectations of tapering this year even if some regional Fed presidents will talk of its likelihood.

COMMENT: ECB - Minutes show flexibility on nominal yields

The minutes of the January meeting are out and what stands out is that the ECB is more flexible when it comes to nominal bond yields. The ECB says that 1) nominal yields are not an appropriate benchmark for assessing whether financing conditions remained favourable; and 2) not every increase in nominal yields should be interpreted as an unwarranted tightening. The message here is that keeping financing conditions favourable does not entail keeping a lid on nominal yields, and a rise in yields likely does not necessary equate to an increase in intervention via the PEPP/APP.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))

