COMMENT REPLAY: Equities/Bonds, CB policy and the expanding universe

LONDON, December 11 (IFR) - The replay today takes the first comment from the EGB close and provides a summary of the state of play...the second looks at likely BoE outlook and the third comment is on Brexit and market pricing. It's Friday and the end of 2020 is getting ever close...the worry is still that everyone is on the same page when it comes to risk outlook and this tends to not work out too well for returns....one to ponder in 2021.

COMMENT: Universe expanding, peripherals new yield lows

Slowly the Brexit communication has morphed into a balance of risks to which a no-deal scenario is more likely than a deal. Betting markets put the odds of a no-deal Brexit at just over 50% which might explain why the pricing of this risk has thus far been orderly.

GBP has hit fresh lows vs USD and EUR, the FTSE has modestly underperformed S&P500 and Gilts are higher with bid/offer spreads controlled. This could easily change as year-end approaches and illiquidity starts to play its part and the ability/willingness to hold risk is at its worst.

Jump risk remains a factor which is why last week (Dec 1) we suggested holding a 1m 1.25 GBP put/USD call viewing tail risks of a no-deal as just too hard to ignore. OTM GBP puts remain attractive lottery ticket plays especially as market liquidity/depth could play a role should a no-deal become a reality.

Yesterday's as expected ECB meeting led to a sell the fact kind of play for EGBs but today aided by Brexit and a hunt for yield we have seen a reversal. This is more striking on peripheral bonds where we have seen fresh yield lows in the 10y with Spain getting even closer to breaking below the zero yield level.

This is a matter of time and the combination of ECB PEPP and collateral demand related to TLTROs suggests that further downside on yields is likely to continue especially for peripheral bonds next year. The most attractive of these is Italy where positive yields and a widespread to Bunds are likely to help overcome outdated concerns over the fiscal deficit/debt. The ECB is effectively engaged in yield curve control with its desire to clamp down on fragmentation risk and keep financing conditions low. We like BTPs across the curve on a carry/roll perspective.

The universe of negatively yielding sovereign debt reached a record $18tn this week and is likely to growth further with over $7.5tn of this figure related to Eurozone government bonds. These records have been happening even as equities have been hitting highs and before the Brexit headlines. What is at play is that central bank policies of ZIRP/NIRP/QE are helping to maintain the party with bonds and equities. The BoE will add to the punch bowl in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

As for the price action beyond peripherals it was (as one would expect) more in the way of upside. The rejection of weakness that followed the ECB meeting suggests that we are heading for gains all the way back to Nov 4 high (on Mar Bunds) 179.17. Gilts are likely to find added support from the prospect of more QE/NIRP from the BoE.

Monday's big focus will be on what happens to the Sunday deadline for Brexit. It is likely that with both sides unwilling to pull the plug we will get a fresh deadline that might take us all the way into the Dec 31 real deadline. Once the FOMC meeting next week is out of the way it is all about stay at home Christmas lunches/drinks...and reminiscing about those long Christmas lunches/drinks of pre-pandemic times. Cheers!

COMMENT: BoE - Preparing for worst Brexit outcome, what to watch

BoE governor and deputy governor have both made comments this morning to reassure markets/public that they still have policy tools available in the event of a worst Brexit outcome. That further QE and rate cuts (NIRP) are on the cards is not in doubt but timing depends upon how markets behave.

We saw in March that the BoE was willing to move quickly (as were other central banks) when market stability was at stake. Governor Bailey has been quick to point out the difference between market stability and financial stability. This is going to be an important distinction as markets might be unstable following an end to the transition period but this does not mean financial stability is at stake.

In the event of a no-deal that leads to significant market disruption it is likely that the BoE will act quickly in order to shore up confidence looking to extend QE by a further £100bn and embrace negative rates with a move to -10bps. Such a move could be delivered intermeeting Barring disruptive market moves the BoE could potentially wait until the February 4 meeting. There is one final meeting on December 17 (next week) and this will be an important one to watch in terms of clues during communication.

Thus far markets have not been disorderly 1) while GBP has broken Monday's lows vs the USD and EUR it is moving in an orderly manner; 2) equity markets have thus far been better behaved with FTSE100 down 0.6% and FTSE250 down 0.7% which is not too bad given E-mini S&P500 futures are off 0.45%; and 3) Gilts are also stable with the bid/offer on the futures cheapest to deliver not showing signs of stress. These are the indicators to keep an eye on to gauge the prospect of the BoE acting early.

COMMENT: Brexit - Pulling the plug is hard; Vols & risk/reversals off to the races

No one wants to say it's over or we're finished...instead both the EU and UK talk about a no-deal being more likely than a deal. Neither side wants to be seen as having pulled the plug on negotiations, but clearly looking at the comments and failed attempts for the market at least the growing risk of a no-deal is being priced.

That the Johnson/VdL dinner injected little vigour into the talks is telling, as is the fact that the EU is spending so little time discussing the topic at the leadership level, leaving it to the negotiating teams. The deadline is this Sunday, but it is likely that we will get another fresh deadline as the EU will want to show that it is not the one putting an end to negotiations. The UK will likely look to maintain the pretence and not pulling the plug.

Unless there is a shift from PM Johnson (and it will have to be from the UK), a no-deal is now in the process of being priced by the market. GBP has broken its lows from earlier in the week against both USD and EUR, and vols and risk/reversals are off to the races. 1wk and 1m vols and risk/reversals on GBP/USD and EUR/GBP have also broken through their Monday's wides.

GBP/USD 1-month risk/reversal at a mid of 3.7% is homing in on the March wide beyond which we start talking about widest GBP put bias since after the UK referendum in 2016 on EU membership. We had suggested playing the tail risks via OTM plays and our optimistic play on a deal has now expired as 1.32 knock-out has been triggered. We still have a 1.25 GBP put/USD call to play for the no-deal scenario. OTM options, while expensive, remain attractive means of playing what could become very violent and prone to jump risk kind of scenario for GBP.

