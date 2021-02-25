COMMENT REPLAY: ECB talks, RBA acts...Fed meh...bond rout continues

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - The bond market puke continues and the standout today is that the 3-5y segment of the curve is where the main pain is at....a 2/5/10 butterfly tells the fuller story as does the fact that US 5y yields are up 10bps underperforming the rest of the curve. Rate expectations have edged higher judging by EDs but a glance at Bullard highlights that for the Fed the price action is nothing to worry about. Equities are lower but we know from the past few sessions this usually turns around closer to the end of the trading session and we can add in a bit of meme stock action in there somewhere. The fact that the VIX is not higher should be comforting when it comes to higher yields are bad for equities crowd.

Where the caution is evident is elsewhere with the RBA aggressively acting to keep its YCC intact and the ECB continuing with its verbal intervention. We can add the BoK and RBI into the mix here and this list is likely to get longer...just a look at our chart below on the Apr/Nov 2024 spread to see how much of a threat the price action is to the RBA's YCC. Markets are questioning the belief that rates are on hold for longer and while the Fed seems comfortable with this EDs are moving in a big way. The shift in open interest the last few sessions suggests that bets are moving into late 2022.

Below we take a look at the RBA and ECB...we will cover the Fed another time but expectations that the Fed would lean against market rate expectations has proved wrong and is different to the question of being comfortable with higher yields. Three comments below...

COMMENT: RBA - YCC defended, rate guidance lacks credibility

Australia's bond market continues to bear the brunt of the global reflation trade seeing yields sharply higher, curve sharply steeper and threatening the RBA's YCC. The RBA has a target of 0.1% for the 3y yield under its version of YCC and overnight it bought A$3bn of bonds which is a lot in the Australian market. This is on top of A$2bn under it’s A$100bn bond purchase programme.

With 3y OIS at 0.223% it might be difficult for the RBA to keep a lid on 3y bond yields. Indeed, the higher OIS reflects a market that sees the RBA hiking rates much sooner than its forward guidance. 90-day bank bill futures have steepened such that the YBAM1/YBAU3 spread now trades at 57bps suggesting that two hikes are priced by end-2023 (Chart 1). Earlier this month the RBA told us it won't be until 2024 when it expects conditions for a rate hike to be met.

Chart 1:



The ripples of the global reflation trade has seen the 10y yield up over 65bps and the 30y yield add more than 68bps over the last ten sessions (Chart 2). The chart below shows how the moves are getting close to the type of gains that were seen during the dislocation in global fixed income markets during March 2020. The RBA's actions at the front-end and sharp moves at the longer-end has now seen the 2s/10s curve at its steepest since mid-1990s (Chart 3).

Chart 2:

Chart 3:



What is happening in Australia's bond market is being played out globally as entrenched longs head for the exit surprised by the speed at which recovery expectations have evolved. China has led the global recovery and the major developed countries are expected to follow in H2 2021...and markets don't think it's credible that central banks will sit on the sidelines and hold off from pulling the rate hike trigger.

This skeptism is visible in the widening spread between the 2.75% 04/24 ACGB and 0.25% 11/24 ACGB spread which has widened sharply this week (Chart 4). The spread widening shows that markets believe that the 3y target for YCC will continue as the RBA will be forced to hike sooner than its forward guidance.

Chart 4:

--------------------------------------------------

COMMENT: ECB - Lane steer toward larger PEPP purchases

When the ECB adopted the implementation shift on PEPP purchases it was designed with an asymmetry toward buying less when financing conditions were favourable. This asymmetry is evident in the post-meeting statement for January where the ECB mentions that if the favourable financial conditions can be maintained "with asset purchase flows that do not exhaust the envelope over the net purchase horizon of the PEPP, the envelope need not be used in full".

Now the issue is that in order to maintain favourable financing conditions as these conditions tighten which is seeing the ECB adopt a more symmetrical approach to purchases. ECB's Lane has made this more explicit in his speech today. Lane says that the ECB will purchase flexibly "with a view to preventing a tightening of financing conditions".

The question is whether the move from €13.2bn to €18.1bn recently on weekly PEPP purchases is already reflecting the desire to preserve financing conditions or if a further increase in PEPP purchase pace is likely. We will get an update on PEPP purchases for this week on Monday and Lane's comments would suggest a higher purchase pace.

For Lane there are two key indicators to determine whether financing conditions remain favourable 1) OIS curve which is a proxy for the risk-free curve; and 2) the GDP-weighted sovereign bond yield curve. Lane says that "our monetary policy measures can contribute to preserving the OIS yield curve and the GDP-weighted sovereign yield curve at favourable levels".

The charts below show the evolution of both the 10y OIS rate and the 10y GDP weighted yield since the start of 2020.

-------------------------------------------------

COMMENT: ECB - Schnabel echoes "closely monitoring" script

ECB's Schnabel, in an interview with LETA, has echoed comments made by President Lagarde earlier this week. Schnabel said that "a too abrupt increase in real interest rates on the back of improving global growth prospects could jeopardize the economic recovery. Therefore, we are monitoring financial market developments closely".

The focus on maintaining favourable financing conditions or ensuring no unwarranted tightening of financing conditions are different sides to the same coin. The same logic would seem to hold for Schnabel focusing on real rates while Lagarde earlier this week was focused on "the evolution of longer-term nominal bond yields". Schnabel seems more consistent with the minutes of the January meeting (released last week) that said, "what mattered from a monetary policy perspective was the evolution of real rates, which had declined to record low levels in recent weeks".

The message from Schnabel and Lagarde are consistent if one looks at the evolution of inflation expectations. Remember the minutes highlighted flexibility on nominal rates if real rates remained low on the back of rising inflation expectations. Since the January meeting we have seen nominal and real rates rise in synch as inflation expectations have remained largely unchanged. Since the Jan meeting 5y5y real swap rates are up 35bps while 5y5y nominal swap rates are up 31bps with 5y5y inflation swap up 4bps.

If and when inflation expectations start to rise, the difference between Schanbel's and Lagarde's use of real and nominal will matter as the ECB will be more willing to allow higher inflation expectations to be accompanied by higher nominal rates. While the consistent language helps to cement the message its actions that markets will focus on and here there have been signs of a pick-up in the pace of PEPP purchases over the last 2-weeks.

After purchases of around €13.2bn in the three weeks during the Jan 22 week and Feb 5 week gave way to an increase to €17.1bn the last 2-weeks (chart 1). We will get a further PEPP update covering this week on Monday remember that the data is on a settlement basis and thus will cover purchases made until Wednesday. The intention thus far is to lean against the rise in yields, replicated globally, and not aggressively work against the rise.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))

