COMMENT REPLAY: ECB sources on FX/rate cut, Inflation waking up & Spanish/Italian bond holding data

LONDON, January 29 (IFR) - The disturbance in the force we talked about yesterday continues...these are ripples that will last for a few weeks more. The market is nervous and so are the longs with confidence having taken a hit but not beaten. That positive news with regards to the vaccine is being ignored (JNJ today) is another aspect of the market that has turned to focus on risk more than reward. The 3,700/05 level is a key area of support on SPX and we have had an inside day today so no real direction. Next week the risk is that we get a breakdown and another attack for the longs and we could see a shake out of the 2021 consensus trades. Most interesting is that once again bonds are providing little protection. The 10y Treasury yield having dipped below 1% yesterday is back to testing the 1.10% level and there have been some hefty option block trades (2x1 put spreads and risk/reversals) during the Asian time. This is a market that is looking to test the consensus trades of 2021...we all walked into the new year on the same page and now its time for the market to test that faith.

There are three comments in today's replay...the first looks at the latest ECB source story (Knot seems to hold a minority view), the second focuses on the inflation surprise that is not so much a surprise ahead of EZ flash inflation data next week and lastly we take a look at Spanish and Italian data on bond holdings....its Friday and another lockdown weekend beckons. Good weekend all....stay safe.

COMMENT: ECB - Sources downplay EUR strength/rate cut odds

The latest ECB source story from Reuters [nL8N2K36U5] seems to be a U-turn in the messaging that had seemingly taken place this week. The Reuters source story (citing five sources) looks to downplay the strength of the euro as well as the chances of a rate cut.

Specifically the source story highlights 1) Knot's view on rate cut was raised by him at the meeting last week but the discussion was "marginal"; 2) concerns over the strong euro were downplayed with the sources saying the moves in the past 6-months were small; 3) even on a much bigger appreciation of the euro one source would not infer that the "unique answer" was interest rates; 4) the exchange rate is seen as a secondary issue compared to financing conditions (stability of bank lending rates and bond yields); 5) and cementing the above the source story goes into detail why a deposit rate is seen less favourable than the current focus on TLTRO3 and PEPP tools.

It seems the ECB is walking back on its experiment in trying to impact market rate expectations and thus FX by trying to highlight its discomfort with rate cut pricing. This strategy had always lacked credibility as it was clear that the ECB could not follow-up with action. This does not mean that the issue is put to bed as it could resurface as a concern at higher levels on EUR/USD and more importantly the trade-weighted EUR. As a side note keep in mind that the broad effective nominal trade-weighted EUR is approaching its 2009 highs.

COMMENT: ECB - Inflation waking up but underlying price pressures subdued

German inflation data yesterday and the Spanish inflation data today are the beginnings of a turn in the inflation cycle aided by base effects. The 1% y/y rate for German inflation in January is a bounce back from the -0.3% in December. Spanish inflation also came in at 0.6% y/y after -0.6% y/y in December. We are likely to see inflation from other euro zone countries follow higher ahead of the EZ inflation release next week, but the ECB will be looking past this inflation gain. Much of it is a result of temporary factors such as a normalisation of the VAT cut, energy prices, an increase in minimum wage and a new carbon tax.

As President Christine Lagarde and others at the ECB have been highlighting, the inflation outlook is still one of subdued price pressures as demand remains weak with the pandemic and related restrictions. If anything, the discussions are likely to turn toward what more the ECB can do to help return inflation to its goal. But first the ECB needs to redefine this goal via the strategic review. Bank of Finland governor Olli Rehn yesterday pointed to the focus on too low inflation when he said inflation is "too low for my taste, and even more importantly, too low compared to our aim". The expected rise in EZ inflation that could see a print above 2% this year makes the communication task difficult.

As the pandemic effects ease the need for maintaining fiscal and monetary policy support will remain and the ECB will likely shift its focus from the PEPP back to the APP in order to deliver continued stimulus. The ECB will put a lot of focus on its medium term forecasts and the need to look past any increase in inflation this year and not mistake it for a sustained increase in inflation.

COMMENT: Spanish/Italian bank holding of bonds

ECB data today also provide a glimpse of Italian and Spanish bank holdings of both domestic and non-domestic EZ bonds. The chart below details the data but clearly the direction of travel is toward a reduction in holdings with the most likely destination being on the books of the ECB (via APP/PEPP). The 3m MA has been declining at an increasing pace since May last year.

This suggests that while the ECB may have reduced the extent to which the PEPP purchases have been deviating from CapKeys it has only increased sales of bonds by Italian and Spanish banks. What is also important from the data is that the reduction in bond holdings comes despite the large allocation to the September TLTRO3 highlighting that banks are lending, instead of engaging in carry trades. This is in line with the observation that much of the economic support in Italy and Spain has come in the form of government guarantees on bank loans to the real economy, combined with the fact that money markets are not as accessible to banks in these countries.

The above is encouraging as it means that the ECB tools of the PEPP and TLTRO3 are working their magic as 1) Italian and Spanish banks are making room on their books via a reduction of government bond holdings; and 2) they are more likely to use this room to extend loans.

