COMMENT REPLAY: Disturbance in the force, VIX calls and ECB Rehn on FX

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, January 28 (IFR) - The r/wsb crowd has created a disturbance in the force (consensus trades) that has sent ripples through many favoured trades...large vs small caps, Big Tech vs Russell2000, value vs growth and EM vs DM. Some ripples are larger than others and some are likely to prove more lasting than others. We are at the early stages but its always worth remembering that the liquidity backdrop and favourable market conditions that led us here are unchanged and if anything another stimulus injection next month from Biden will likely help to heal a lot of the pain. A fear that the music is about to stop is not something that should be a worry just yet....but the fact that so many are still one-way in thinking toward the consensus trades is a concern.

At least the VIX has started to calm down moving back below 30% but the volatility on those favoured short squeeze trades continues as life becomes a little bit more uncomfortable for the longs. The rules of the game are being changed...lets just keep that in mind as its not only a lesson for the retail/wsb folk. Three comments in today's replay looking at the ripples, VIX calls and ECB Rehn comments.

COMMENT: Equity market dynamics change...ripples widen

What started out as a focus on a selected few stocks has morphed into much wider ripples through the market as 1) some shorted stocks beyond the US market see impressive gains; 2) long/short funds nursing wounds on shorts are left closing out some of their favoured longs; and 3) higher implied vols that has seen the VIX above 35% has led to further risk reduction.

Amidst all the above it is amazing that being long a basket of most heavily traded shorts remains a star performer. On a YTD basis the Refinitiv index of most shorted stocks is now up close to 50%...yes that is YTD. We are now seeing a shift in market dynamics that goes beyond a short squeeze instigated by the r/WallStreetBets crowd having a broader market impact.

These broader shifts include longs especially on tech names heading for the exit and Blue Wave plays also seeing a shift from longs. These were consensus type trades that are now seeing a reduction in exposure but it's uncertain how deep or long the current phase will last. The absolute change on the VIX yesterday was the most since March last year suggesting the shift in market dynamics could be more lasting.

COMMENT: VIX spike sees 55% and 60% VIX call buyers emerge

The VIX spike yesterday was on a daily absolute change basis the highest since March of last year. Since the spike yesterday to a high of 37.21% the VIX has moved lower and back below 35% to trade around 31.75% currently. It has been enough to see call buyers resurface with some interest in Feb 55% and Feb 60% calls especially. Open interest in the calls was up 84k and 80k respectively and as an indication of just how much interest there was in these strikes the next most increase in open interest was a Mar 19% strike put where open interest was up 34k. As one would expect the view that vols will likely remain elevated is further strengthened as longs on puts were closed out. The Feb 19% strike and Mar 22% strike puts saw open interest decline by 63k and 16.9k respectively.

COMMENT: ECB - Rehn sees low inflation outlook behind euro strength

Comments from Bank of Finland governor, and ECB Governing Council member, Olli Rehn follow the script from the Dutch central bank governor Klaas Knot yesterday in that the ECB is closely monitoring the exchange rate with all instruments on the table to help achieve inflation goal. While Mr. Rehn refused to speculate or talk about a rate cut, he did highlight comments from his colleagues that have explicitly referred to rate cuts.

What stands out his comments (made in an interview with Bloomberg) is that he thinks an explanation for the euro strength may lie in the inflation outlook which is "too low for my taste, and even more importantly, too low compared to our aim". The ECB seems to be searching for an explanation for EUR strength and Mr. Rehn sees it as a function of the still low inflation outlook.

He sees the results of the strategic review as having the potential to influence the inflation outlook (via inflation expectations) and bring them back in line with the inflation goal. Rehn reiterates his desire for a symmetrical inflation target around 2%. The ECB is attempting to step up its verbal intervention on FX. But with markets believing that the ECB is not close to taking policy action, the attempt to talk up the risks of a rate cut lacks credibility.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))