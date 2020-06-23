COMMENT-Navarro provides EUR/USD bulls a bargain in rally toward 1.1500

(Fixes formatting after first paragraph)

June 23 (Reuters) - EUR/USD's short-lived drop after comments from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro slammed risk sentiment overnight has proven to be a bargain for bullish traders , with a rise toward 1.1500 now appearing increasingly likely.

The initial reaction pushed EUR/USD down toward the 21-day moving average, but Navarro's subsequent damage control buoyed risk. That drove investors out of the safe-haven dollar and yen, lifting EUR/USD above the 10-DMA and trend-line off the June 10 daily high. EUR/USD bulls got an added boost after EUR/JPY broke above a bull pennant top and hit 121.08 on EBS. Further EUR/USD support came when the dollar index broke lower from a rising wedge pattern and fell below the 10-DMA. Dovish comments from San Francisco Fed President Daly about supporting the economy during the recovery also weighed on the dollar by pushing fed funds futures and eurodollar prices higher. Improving euro zone June PMIs also underpinned EUR/USD, while options suggested further EUR/USD upside. Risk reversals showed vol premiums for 1-week and 1-month EUR/USD calls exceeded those for puts while 3-month premiums have climbed to neutral.

