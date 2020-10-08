COMMENT-If uncertainty fades, EUR should go higher

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Less uncertainty and increased optimism surrounding the U.S. stimulus outlook and the U.S. election has boosted equities and helped keep the EUR buoyant versus the dollar.

Markets continue to flip-flop, reacting to headlines, but the dollar appears more fragile. As safe-haven flows dry up, EUR/USD should be able to push ahead.

The run-up to the U.S. election will limit direction and choppy sideways action is likely to be the market default. However, presidential contender Joe Biden maintains a healthy lead in opinion polls, so the element of uncertainty will be reduced.

The EUR has its own hurdles to overcome -- European Central Bank uncertainty, resurgent COVID-19 cases and associated growth doubts -- but the October focus is on the United States. Sentiment is just favouring risk and that is weakening the dollar and providing scope for the EUR.

If there is a fly in the EUR ointment, it is that many traders are long and those bets have slowed EUR/USD's advance. Scope is to 1.2000, but maybe via 1.1650.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD Daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/33Gy1xj

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.