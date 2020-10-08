US Markets

COMMENT-If uncertainty fades, EUR should go higher

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Less uncertainty and increased optimism surrounding the U.S. stimulus outlook and the U.S. election has boosted equities and helped keep the EUR buoyant versus the dollar.

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Less uncertainty and increased optimism surrounding the U.S. stimulus outlook and the U.S. election has boosted equities and helped keep the EUR buoyant versus the dollar.

Markets continue to flip-flop, reacting to headlines, but the dollar appears more fragile. As safe-haven flows dry up, EUR/USD should be able to push ahead.

The run-up to the U.S. election will limit direction and choppy sideways action is likely to be the market default. However, presidential contender Joe Biden maintains a healthy lead in opinion polls, so the element of uncertainty will be reduced.

The EUR has its own hurdles to overcome -- European Central Bank uncertainty, resurgent COVID-19 cases and associated growth doubts -- but the October focus is on the United States. Sentiment is just favouring risk and that is weakening the dollar and providing scope for the EUR.

If there is a fly in the EUR ointment, it is that many traders are long and those bets have slowed EUR/USD's advance. Scope is to 1.2000, but maybe via 1.1650.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD Daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/33Gy1xj

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular