COMMENT - Forward real rates rise from all-time lows, despite ECB "balancing act"

By Justin Knight

LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - The implied 5-year, 5 years forward real swap rate is now at -1.255%, more than 10bp higher than its all-time low reached on January 4 (see chart). Most (8bp) of that rise has taken place since just before the ECB meeting last Thursday. Nominal rates markets sold off on the ECB statement that the PEPP "envelope need not be used in full", but since recovered. ECB President Christine Lagarde, when asked about this in the Q&A of the press conference said "it’s a balancing act...", and - reading from the statement - "Equally, the envelope can be recalibrated if required". This emphasis on mitigating the previous sentence seemed to help halt the bearish reaction of the market to the statement.

But the turn around in implied real forward rates would suggest that the market is still concerned about the ECB moving to a - very slightly - more hawkish stance. The 8bp rise since before the ECB meeting has come more from the forward inflation side than it has from the nominal rate side, which is only a touch higher than it was then.

(Justin Knight)

