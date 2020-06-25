COMMENT-First step's a doozy if EUR/USD support breaks

June 25 (Reuters) - EUR/USD came under renewed pressure on Thursday and could suffer a sharp drop if key support breaks.

Investors shunned risk-sensitive assets in favor of safe havens concerns that rising COVID-19 caseloads could stall the global economic recovery .

Virus concerns added to worries about potential U.S.-EU trade tensions , helping to drive EUR/USD below the 10- and 21-day moving averages and toward key 1.1165/75 support, which has been critical in allowing EUR/USD to consolidate the March-June rally.

A break would indicate the correction of the rally would intensify, and daily charts indicate that it could be very deep. There is little support below 1.1165. Initial support resides in the 1.1070/75 area where the May 29 daily low and 50% Fibo of 1.07275-1.14225 rally sit.

The 200- and 55-DMAs would lend some support below that zone but investors might need to focus on the daily ichimoku cloud, which is dropping, thinning and will twist on July 1. Thin clouds and twists can act magnetically. The twist sits in the 1.0895/1.0912 zone, just above the 76.4% Fibo of the March-June rally. EUR/USD longs might need to act quickly if the recent consolidation phase resolves with a break lower.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/37ZLsZT

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.