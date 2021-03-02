COMMENT - ECB: Next week's meeting key as some shift to "unwarranted"

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Mar 2 (IFR) - Thus far the ECB has focused on a weak form of verbal intervention sticking to "closely monitoring" yields. But recently we have seen a change from some ECB members who see the recent rise in yields as "unwarranted". The ECB meeting next week will be an important one in reaching a conclusion and cementing a shift towards a more active use of PEPP.

There have been two ECB members who have mentioned the rise in yields as "unwarranted" 1) on Friday ECB's Stournaras (Bank of Greece) said in his view "there is an unwarranted tightening of bond yields"; and 2) ECB's Francois Villeroy yesterday said that some of the yield rise is "unwarranted" and "we must react against it". This is a shift from the comments by Christine Lagarde, Isabel Schnabel and Philip Lane last week which instead focused on "closely monitoring". This suggests that the consensus the ECB Governing Council reaches over yield rises at its meeting next week will be key.

ECB's Luis de Guindos (in an interview with Publico released today) said that the ECB will "see whether this increase in nominal yields will have a negative impact on financing conditions". It is likely that once a consensus is reached by the Governing Council that financing conditions have been impacted by higher yields is reached, we could see a larger PEPP purchases.

The first port of call will be to use the already embedded flexibility of PEPP. We calculate that the Dec/Jan purchase pace was consistent with an undershooting of the €1.85tn envelope by €200-300bn. There is already room to increase the weekly PEPP purchase pace, but we should also see the ECB highlight that it is willing to 1) deliver a further recalibration of PEPP that includes increasing its size; and 2) talk up the potential to cut the deposit rate further as part of its overall toolbox.

