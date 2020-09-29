COMMENT-Don't expect a big USD reaction to U.S. Presidential debate

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Those looking for a USD reaction to Tuesday's live U.S. presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, are likely to be disappointed, according to FX options pricing.

FX options thrive on FX volatility, using implied volatility to gauge it and determine option premiums. Overnight FX options now expire Wednesday at 10 a.m. New York, so capture the debate, but implied volatility is no higher than it was early Monday, when options expired Tuesday - before the event.

GBP/USD is the only exception, but Brexit talks start again today, and GBP is obviously more prone to Brexit-related headline volatility.

EUR/USD overnight implied volatility opened in London around 8.75 Tuesday -- a premium/break-even for simple vanilla straddles of 42 pips in either direction.

USD/JPY at 7.25 implied volatility is 32 pips break-even, AUD/USD at 14.25 is 42 pips and GBP/USD at 14.5 is 78 pips to break even in either direction, which compares with 13.0, or 70 pips on Monday.

