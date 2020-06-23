COMMENT-Dollar loses safe-haven outflows battle vs yen after Navarro fuss

June 23 (Reuters) - USD/JPY plummeted out of its recent lackluster range after White House attempts to walk back trade adviser Peter Navarro's China comments bolstered market confidence in the existing phase 1 deal.

The drop below recent trend lows beneath 106.60, and 50% Fibo support by 106.45, has opened the way for a test of May 6-7 double bottom lows by 105.99/106.00. The less tumultuous tone surrounding international trade emerging from the Navarro kerfuffle has unleashed a torrent of dollar selling as investors accelerate unwinding of safe havens. Previously, USD/JPY had been caught in a stalemate between dollar and yen selling, since both currencies are highly sought after during times of market turmoil. But the yen appeared not to be suffering from such flows on Tuesday, with its gains against the dollar mirroring the euro's advance and EUR/JPY hovering near flat, while sterling lagged . In USD/JPY, a drop below 105.99 would shine a spotlight on a series of daily lows on the way down to March 9's COVID-related trough at 101.18.

For more click on [FXBUZ]

https://tmsnrt.rs/3fIwAlk

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.) ((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.