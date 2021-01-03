COMMENT-China's yuan starts the new year with a bang

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The offshore yuan has leapt to fresh 2-1/2-year highs on Monday as bullishness on China's prospects is fuelled by Beijing dampening the dollar's influence on its currency.

China tweaked the CFETS trade-weighted currency basket last Thursday, as it typically does at the end of each year, to reflect changes in bilateral trade flows with the 24 index constituents.

The USD component was reduced to 18.79% from 21.59% and the euro's weighting was again raised, to 18.15% from 17.40%, following a freshly inked investment agreement with the European Union that should in time give European firms greater access to Chinese markets, while ruling out forced technology transfers .

USD/CNH tanked to as low as 6.4495 in Asia from its 2020 closing of 6.5019, implying a 0.8% appreciation of the CNH. The move followed a below-forecast Caixin manufacturing PMI reading of 53.0 which nonetheless indicated still robust growth in factory activity.

Chinese state banks have surprisingly stood aside while the onshore yuan surges as well, hitting a 6.4670 high so far. They were spotted buying dollars into year-end as USD/CNY approached the 6.5000 psychological mark . Their absence may indicate a change of tack by FX authorities as China pivots towards consumption-driven economic growth, which would be supported by a stronger currency.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNYdaily: https://tmsnrt.rs/2JFg0s4

CNHdaily: https://tmsnrt.rs/3877v2u

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

