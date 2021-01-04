COMMENT-China's less-than-subtle approval of yuan strength

Jan 5 (Reuters) - China's yuan has made a roaring start to the year and could well revisit levels it was at prior to the 2015 mini-devaluation, as bulls gain confidence from the central bank's tacit approval of its recent sharp appreciation.

Following the CNY's 1.0% surge against the dollar on Monday, the People's Bank of China fixed Tuesday's yuan midpoint at 6.4760, the biggest single-day percentage appreciationsince the currency's de-pegging in 2005 .

The fixing was not entirely unexpected after Monday's USD/CNY plunge, cued by China's subtle shift away from the greenback . Nevertheless, the low fix is a clue that authorities are tolerating currency strength as policymakers attempt to stoke economic growth through higher domestic consumption.

Punters are likely setting their sights on the base of the weekly Bollinger downtrend channel at 6.3880, then 6.2143, where it was before the Aug 11, 2015 devaluation.The yuan subsequently shed more than 3% of its value over two days as the PBOC ramped the USD/CNY midpoint higher.

While the central bank may officially stick to its refrain of ensuring currency stability, the gradual but undeniable relaxing of FX controls suggests it no longer feels the need to defend the yuan as much.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNHdaily: https://tmsnrt.rs/2LmuRbi

CNHweekly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3hQaWOo

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.