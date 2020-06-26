COMMENT-Big trigger for steeper EUR/USD fall may be difficult to find

June 26 (Reuters) - EUR/USD faces mounting downside risks from expanding coronavirus outbreaks to re-emerging trade tensions, but it may take a Herculean effort to trigger the first big break of support needed to accelerate losses.

Falling equities and safe-have flows have pressured EUR/USD toward critical 1.1165/70 support, which could break if risk aversion intensifies and shift the descent into high gear .

But engineering that break could be difficult. With U.S. interest rate futures FFU1 pricing in slightly negative U.S. rates by September 2021 dollar rallies should be limited, especially if risk sentiment improves.

Euro zone inflation expectations could also limit EUR/USD's downside, with the bull trend for euro zone 5-year/5-year inflation-linked swaps EUIL5YF5Y=R threatening to break critical resistance.

Options were also indicating less concern for EUR/USD downside. Risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN showed 1-week and 1-month vol premiums for calls exceeded those for puts while 3-month vol premiums were near neutral.

Currently, EUR/USD is still consolidating the March-June rally. Such phases typically resolve with a resumption of the original trend. If EUR/USD holds above key support long enough for risk to improve, bulls should benefit.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3eC4E29

eur/infhttps://tmsnrt.rs/38eVczL

eur/volhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2A9JBoU

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

