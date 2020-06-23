COMMENT-AUD/USD may shift from trade fear to FOMO after Navarro drama

US Markets

AUD/USD has taken back all of its losses and then some following its short-lived collapse on White House trade adviser Peter Navarro's comments overnight, and the pace of the rebound may leave bulls in fear of missing out.

AUD/USD dip buyers had been hoping for a deeper correction in the March-June rally, but the Navarro-driven drop, though sharp, was short, stalling near the 21-day moving average and old trend-line resistance-turned-support. Attempts to walk back the comments drove investors out of safe havens assets and into riskier plays like equities, commodities and emerging markets currencies, pushing USD/CNH down near 7.0500. That fueled the AUD/USD recovery, while upbeat June PMIs from Australia , the U.K. and euro zone gave the aussie further fuel. Dovish comments from San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly helped soften U.S. rates and the dollar, fueling AUD/USD's rise above the 10-DMA and toward 0.6975/80 resistance. AUD/USD had been consolidating in the 0.6775/0.7070 range, and a test of the range top looks likely. A break would indicate a resumption of the broader rally. That could force the FOMO crowd to jump back in, bolstering the rally for a potential assault on 0.7480/0.7520.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

